Israel launches retaliatory strike on Iran: reports

Iranian state media reported explosions outside the central city of Isfahan early Friday morning, as Israel launched what U.S. officials called a retaliatory strike.

The attack grounded flights in Iran, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

Iran’s Isfahan province is home to several sites related to its nuclear program, including a Nuclear Technology Centre that is the country’s largest complex for nuclear research.

That facility, however, “is completely safe,” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-backed Fars news agency reported Friday. It said Iran’s air defence systems had been activated, with explosions near a military base as three drones were shot down.

Isfahan is located about 400 kilometres south of Tehran. The attack hit around 4 a.m. near an air force base, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, which reported further attacks in Iraq and Syria that hit airports and radar installations.

An Iranian official told Reuters that the attack did not involve missiles.

Israel “had to take some sort of action,” Ian Bremmer, president and founder of risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. But he called the seemingly limited scope of Israel’s response “de-escalatory,” calling it “restrained” in comparison to the Iranian attacks this past weekend.

Israel’s involvement was reported by ABC and NBC News, citing officials in the U.S. Two Israeli defense officials confirmed the country’s attack to the New York Times.

Friday morning marks five days since a large-scale co-ordinated Iranian attack on Israel, an unprecedented strike that involved more than 300 drones and missiles synchronized to hit Israel around 2 a.m. Sunday. Most of that barrage was shot down by Israel and an international coalition that involved the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan.

The U.S. and other western governments have made a major diplomatic effort to dissuade Israel from a counter-attack that could lead to a regional war.

Iran had pledged a severe response if Israel took aim at its nuclear facilities.

“We know exactly where the enemy’s main nuclear sites are,” Ahmad Haghtalab, a commander in charge of nuclear security, said in Thursday comments carried by the Tasnim news agency, which is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Hands are on the trigger to fire powerful missiles for the total destruction of determined targets,” he warned.

With files