Hamas says it has accepted ceasefire proposal as looming Rafah invasion prompts outcry

Open this photo in gallery: People flee the eastern parts of Rafah, after the Israeli military began evacuating Palestinian civilians ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city on May 6.Doaa al Baz/Reuters

Israel appeared Monday to be on the verge of launching a long-threatened invasion of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, prompting an outcry from international aid organizations.

The Israeli military used text messages, as well as leaflets dropped on the city, to warn residents of the eastern part of Rafah to leave those areas and move to what Israel called an “expanded humanitarian zone” 20 kilometres away. Images and videos soon emerged online showing long lines of Palestinians travelling – many walking, some crowded onto carts pulled by donkeys – away from a city that had been declared a safe zone.

Hours after Israel sent the evacuation warning, senior Hamas leadership said they had accepted a ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar. It wasn’t immediately clear what terms Hamas had agreed to, or whether they had dropped their demand for Israel to declare an end to the war, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously refused to do. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

News of the Hamas statement was met by cheers in the sprawling tent camps around Rafah, where hope spread that the expected Israeli assault on the city had been averted.

Among those who fled Rafah earlier on Monday was Umm Ahmed Al-Khawalda, a 57-year-old who said it was the fourth time she had been displaced since the start of the war. “People don’t know what will be the next step,” she said by telephone, adding that she and her family headed north toward the centre of Gaza as soon as they saw the leaflets. “We are just waiting for the war to stop and to return to our homes, if they are not destroyed.”

Israel says entering Rafah – which it calls the last Hamas stronghold, and the likely location of many of the 100 Israeli hostages who have been in Gaza since Oct. 7 – is essential. In a post on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli military vowed to “continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they’re holding in captivity are back home.”

Humanitarian organizations reacted to the evacuation order with immediate alarm. Rafah is currently home to more than one million Palestinians, including hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people who fled the north and centre of Gaza early in the war. Many have been living for months in tents amid appalling conditions.

“The relocation orders issued by Israel today to thousands of Gazans, directing them to move to Al-Mawasi, are beyond alarming. The area is already overstretched and devoid of vital services,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, referring to the name of the supposed safe zone that residents of eastern Rafah were directed to. “Rafah had become the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of families, deprived of any semblance of safety. With nowhere else to go, they are facing the threat of prolonged displacement and death.”

On Sunday, the head of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said there is now a “full-blown famine” in the north of the Gaza Strip – which is under Israeli military control – and that it is spreading to the south. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement that the order to evacuate from parts of Rafah was “inhumane.”

Diplomatic condemnation of the move was also loud and swift. “Israel’s evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable,” said the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell Fontelles.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly warned Israel against an assault on Rafah, held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We continue to believe that a hostage deal is the best way to preserve the lives of the hostages, and avoid an invasion of Rafah,” the White House said in a statement.

On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu appeared to signal that he would not be swayed by such external pressure. “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone,” he said in a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day. “I say to the leaders of the world: No amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum will stop Israel from defending itself.”

Air strikes on Rafah began soon after the warning for residents to leave. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 26 people were killed over the previous 24 hours.

Palestinian medical sources say more than 34,000 people have died over seven months of war, and aid organizations estimate that almost 80 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million prewar residents have been driven from their homes, many of which have been destroyed. Israel invaded Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,100 Israelis and foreigners and saw more than 200 others taken as hostages into Gaza.

The apparent decision to invade Rafah was announced one day after four Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas rockets that struck a military staging area just outside Gaza. Hamas, which governed Gaza before Oct. 7, warned Monday that entering Rafah “will not be a picnic” for Israeli forces, and that its armed wing was “fully prepared to defend our people.”

An Israeli incursion into Rafah would seem to spell the end of several weeks of halting ceasefire negotiations. Until the weekend, there had been rising hope that a truce could be reached that would see Hamas free 33 of the hostages immediately, and then release more as a proposed stage-by-stage ceasefire continued. Talks collapsed over a demand from Hamas that Israel declare an end to the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza.

On Monday, the Qatari newspaper al-Arabi al-Jadeed said that Hamas had suspended negotiations after the escalation in Rafah. The Hamas political leadership in based in Qatar.

The families of 30 of the hostages still being held in Rafah, together with six former hostages who were released from Hamas captivity during a week-long November ceasefire, published a letter addressed to the Israeli cabinet on Monday. In it, they accused Mr. Netanyahu – who was deeply unpopular in Israel even before Oct. 7 – of “abandoning the hostages to their deaths.” They demanded to know the full truth about why the ceasefire negotiations collapsed.

“Why aren’t you telling the Israeli public that they can allow themselves to stop the war in exchange for a ceasefire? And why did you support action in Rafah when it is clear that it endangers the hostages and distances the possibility of their return?” the letter reads, according to a report in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper. “Go public and tell the truth.”