Israel’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would hear an appeal against a new law that curbs some of its own powers, pitting it against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government that is seeking an overhaul of the judicial system.

A bench decision posted on the court’s website said a hearing will be set for the appeal in September. The court did not issue an injunction against the new law, which came into effect on Wednesday.

A political watchdog and Israel’s bar association had petitioned the court to intervene.

Critics say the changes will open the door to corruption and abuses of power by removing effective checks on the governing executive’s authority.

The judicial overhaul has caused a deep divide in Israeli society, kindling months of unprecedented protests, stirring concern among allies abroad including top supporter Washington for the health of Israel’s 75-year-old democracy, and straining the loyalties of some army reservists.

Netanyahu has also taken a hit in opinion polls.

Surveys by two main Israeli news broadcasters showed that if an election was held now, the number of seats held by his hard-right governing coalition in the 120-seat Knesset (parliament) would fall from 64 to 52 or 53.

Seats held by the 73-year-old premier’s Likud party would fall from 32 to 28, according to N12 News, and to as low as 25, according to Reshet 13 in the polls published late on Tuesday.

The nationalist-religious coalition, formed after an election last November, passed legislation on Monday to limit some of the Supreme Court’s powers.

It was the first ratification of a bill that is part of changes to the judiciary that Netanyahu casts as necessary to balance powers and stop the Supreme Court over-reaching.

Critics say he is threatening Israel’s democratic principles and independence of the courts, possibly with an eye to a corruption case he himself is facing. Netanyahu denies that, as well as the charges against him.

The domestic crisis comes during a surge of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. On Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that a 23-year-old man was shot dead by Israeli forces during confrontations in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

With the shekel falling around 10% since the government announced its judicial overhaul in January and pressure mounting on Netanyahu, his opponents are looking to the more moderate camp in Likud to dissuade him from pushing more legislation.

“There is a hardcore over there that will follow Netanyahu blindly into any abyss. However there is a critical mass among Likud voters who are displeased with what is happening right now,” said political analyst Amotz Asa-El, research fellow at the Shalom Hartman research institute.

Israeli security forces use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 18

An aerial view shows protesters blocking a road leading to the Prime Minter's office at a demonstration following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, in Jerusalem.ILAN ROSENBERG/Reuters 2 of 18

A policeman shoves a demonstrator during a protest rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 18

A man argues with demonstrators as they block traffic during a protest rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 18

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem.Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press 5 of 18

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem.Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press 6 of 18

Demonstrators march against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan during a mass protest in Tel Aviv.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 18

A woman uses a megaphone as demonstrators march against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan during a mass protest in Tel Aviv.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 18

Israeli security forces deploy to remove protesters blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 18

Israeli Lawmakers celebrate by taking a selfie with Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, second right with glasses, after approving a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system at Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press 10 of 18

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press 11 of 18

An aerial view shows protesters holding an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul near the Knesset.ILAN ROSENBERG/Reuters 12 of 18

Demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water cannon during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 13 of 18

Israeli security forces remove protesters blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 18

Protesters are removed by Israeli security forces after blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 18

Israeli police scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 16 of 18

Security forces stand guard as protesters wave the national flag at the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 18

Protesters are removed by Israeli security forces from blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 18

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Economy Minister Nir Barkat and the Knesset’s foreign affairs and defence committee head Yuli Edelstein are widely seen as among those who could seek consensus with the opposition.

The United States has lamented the Knesset vote and urged consensus but offered no hint that Netanyahu’s government could face practical consequences, exposing the limits of President Joe Biden’s influence over the long-serving right-wing leader.

A day-long doctors’ strike ended and street protests largely subsided by Wednesday as the Knesset approached a long summer recess from July 30. Lawmakers reconvene in mid-October and Netanyahu has set November as a target for consensus with opposition parties.

Israel’s largest labour union the Histadrut, which had tried to mediate a compromise between Netanyahu’s coalition and opposition parties, has threatened strike action if the government pursues further legislation without broad agreement.

Amid concerns that the crisis may distract Israel from security issues, the military has acknowledged an uptick in requests by reservists to halt service and said that could gradually affect its readiness if the trend persists.

Protest leaders say growing numbers of reservists may abstain from duty.

Israel’s enemies have convened top-level meetings to consider the turmoil and how they might capitalize on it, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

As well as violence between Israel and the Palestinians, the domestic furor has coincided with rising friction with Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah, backed by Israel’s arch-foe Iran.

It has also hit the economy by drawing warnings from credit agencies, triggering foreign investor flight and risking strikes.