 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Italy: The land the property bonanza forgot

As housing prices soar in most developed nations but stay mostly flat in Italy, many foreigners might see it as an attractive new home – as long as they don’t expect to make money on the investment

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The colourful houses of Positano, a village on Italy's southeastern Amalfi coast, are usually an attraction for foreign tourists, but not in July of 2020, when this picture was taken.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Sell Toronto, buy Tuscany. Or Sicily or Lombardy or Puglia or anywhere else in Italy.

Over the past 20 years, house prices have soared in much of the Western world, especially in Canada, but have barely budged in Italy, according to official data. They climbed a bit last year, even as COVID-19 ripped through the country, but are flat over five years and down over 10.

Many foreigners dream of owning a property in Italy. Given the high – even outrageous – prices in cities such as Toronto, where houses in desirable areas routinely go for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking price, selling high in Canada and buying low in Italy must be tempting for many Italophiles.

Story continues below advertisement

The trouble with ‘bubble’: Why Canada’s red-hot housing market is defying the burst

What does $700K buy across Canada? Properties priced at (or around) the national average, from coast to coast

Many Canadians are leaving cities for smaller settings, but the idyllic life isn’t always a smooth transition

Just don’t expect to make money on your Italian investment. The dire economic and demographic forces working against the country suggest that property turnaround anytime soon seems unlikely even though Italian banks now offer mortgages at rates of 1 per cent, or less.

Italy has been in near-permanent recession since the 2008-09 financial crisis and its GDP shrank by 9 per cent 2020, after it became the first country in the world to go into full lockdown.

At the same time, the Italian fertility rate is one of the lowest in the world, at 1.3 children per woman. In 2019, the total number of registered deaths, at 647,000, was 54 per cent greater than the number of births. In the grimly fatal 2020 pandemic year, the gap widened. The result was an overall population decline of almost 400,000, equivalent to a city of the size of Florence, partly due to emigration as young people searched for job opportunities abroad. Only the biggest cities – Rome (pop. 4.3 million), Milan, Naples, Turin and Palermo – are holding their own, barely.

OECD data suggest Canada has been the world’s hottest property market, and Italy the coldest. In Canada, house prices in real (inflation-adjusted) terms rose 168.4 per cent in the 20 years through last year. In Italy, the figure was a mere 7.3 per cent. The next closest rival at the bottom of the rankings was Germany, with a 30.8 per cent rise.

Source: OECD

ISTAT, the Italian statistics agency, reported that house prices rose 1.9 per cent in 2020 – a remarkably strong figure given the country’s serial underperformance – but are down 15 per cent since 2010.

The housing market in Europe’s other big economies fared much better, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency. In Germany, prices were up 9.5 per cent in 2020; in France 5.9 per cent; and in Spain 2.8 per cent. Figures for the U.K. for 2020 were not available, but all indications are that a post-Brexit buying frenzy is underway, with house prices reaching records in April as tax breaks on purchases and rock-bottom interest rates worked their magic. Houses outside of London were rising at the fastest pace as remote working took off.

Generally speaking, prices for city and rural properties in Italy are astonishingly low by big-city Canadian standards. They may get even lower, at least in the tourism-dependent cities, as a glut of vacant Airbnb properties are pushed onto the rental and sales market. Foreign tourist visits fell by 60 per cent in 2020, says the World Travel & Tourism Council, pushing many Airbnb owners into financial distress.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2021 Demographia International Housing Affordability report shows a number of metropolitan cities are worsening, with Canada now holding two of the top five rankings. We compare what your money buys in Canada, and how far it goes overseas.

Rome property agent Alessandra Puglisi, whose family runs a Re/Max Prodigy agency in the city’s historic centre, says the high-end properties are holding their value, even rising, but the middle market is under pressure. “Anyone who has to sell is facing lower prices,” she told me.

Luxury properties in Rome seem like a bargain by international standards – all the more so since condo fees and property taxes are relatively low.

Ms. Puglisi showed me a preliminary listing for a new three-level villa, covering 500 square metres (almost 5,400 square feet) next to the Villa Doria Pamphilj, Rome’s biggest park, just beyond the city centre. It comes with a pool, Turkish bath, vast terraced garden, three fireplaces, solar panels, in-floor heating and standby electricity generator.

The expected price is about 2.7 million euros, or $4-million. An equivalent property in London, Paris or Berlin would probably be 50 per cent higher

Non-millionaire bargain hunters have vast choice if they are looking for rural Italian properties, because of depopulation. Towns and villages pretty much everywhere, but especially in the Mezzogiorno, the southern half of Italy (roughly starting from Rome), can be a quarter to a half empty. In 2016, the Italian environmental group Legambiente said that about 2,500 villages throughout Italy were in danger of extinction.

Many are dilapidated little gems from the medieval, Renaissance or Baroque eras whose mayors are begging for buyers. “The costs of some beautiful of villas are very low compared to the U.S.,” said Brook Edinger, an American friend of mine who has lived in Rome for three years.

Open this photo in gallery

The main square of the medieval hill town of Montepulciano in Tuscany.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Some towns and regions are pulling out all the stops. Dozens of towns have joined the “Case a 1 euro” – houses for 1 euro – initiative, where empty or abandoned properties are given away for the price of a cappuccino as long as the new owner agrees to renovate the place, generating local employment, within a few years. A few town councils offer renovation grants worth many thousands of euros.

An extreme variation of this concept has seen the region of Molise, a high-unemployment area in south-central Italy that stretches from the Apennine mountains to the Adriatic Sea, pay newcomers 700 euros a month for up to three years if they move to one of its 106 depopulated villages. The catch? You would only qualify if you start a business of some sort – no easy task when the streets are empty of customers.

Another initiative would see Italy’s pandemic recovery plan, bolstered by more than 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the European Union, wire up rural areas to high-spreed broadband networks. With the pandemic still firmly in place, the idea is to turn as many towns a possible into remote-working hot spots.

The concept might appeal to young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs who can’t afford properties in the big cities, though the reality is that the small, remote, lifeless towns are unlikely to benefit. Those on rail lines that are fairly close to cities, and come equipped with a couple of buzzy bars and restaurants, will be the prime beneficiaries. Ghost town status awaits much of the rest of rural Italy, and giveaway prices will become the norm.

Buying real estate for the first time means dealing with an array of new terms and acronyms. Here are some explanations for some of the most common a buyer might come across. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies