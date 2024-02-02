Open this photo in gallery: Melanie Joly, left, Foreign Minister of Canada, and Dmytro Kuleba, right, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, meet for bilateral talks at the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, on May 13, 2022.Kay Nietfeld/The Associated Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is set to arrive in Kyiv on Friday to launch an effort to repatriate children who were abducted by Russian forces and to discuss long-term security arrangements for a postwar Ukraine.

On Thursday, the European Union announced a €50-billion funding commitment to Ukraine, overcoming objections from Viktor Orban, the pro-Russia Hungarian Prime Minister who had threatened to sink the support package. The fresh funding lifted morale in Ukraine, where weapons and financial resources were running short after the costly counteroffensive that began last summer made little progress.

Making her fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion almost two years ago, Ms. Joly is launching what her office calls the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The effort will see Canada help Ukrainian officials build identity files on missing children and apply pressure on Russia to send them home.

“We will talk to many countries in the world about this effort, including the Global South,” she told The Globe and Mail shortly before her arrival in Ukraine. “Children cannot be used as pawns of war. Canada is proud to lead the effort alongside Ukraine to ensure their return home to Ukraine.”

Many of the Global South countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa, are opposed to or remain neutral regarding sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries. Ms. Joly’s office is gambling that countries with ties to Russia will be better able to convince the Kremlin to repatriate the Ukrainian children.

Ms. Joly said Canadian officials will provide technical expertise and resources to build the files on the thousands of missing children, fewer than 400 of whom have been sent home. The project will not involve a financial commitment from Ottawa – all the Canadian work will be done virtually.

In Kyiv Ms. Joly was scheduled to meet with her counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and President Volodymyr Zelensky, when the topic of Canada’s contribution to Ukraine’s continuing financial, military and humanitarian security will be discussed. “The goal is not only to put money on the table but also to make sure we will be there for Ukraine over the long term,” she said.

She gave no details about what new financial commitments, if any, would be made Friday.

Since early 2023, Canada has committed more than $9.7-billion in aid to Ukraine. Even with the renewed EU funding, Kyiv fears assistance from its allies will drop as war fatigue sets in and newly elected governments turn their attention elsewhere.

In December, Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy reported that, between August and October, the amount of newly committed aid to Ukraine fell 87 per cent, to about US$2.2-billion, from the same period last year. In the United States, the Republican-controlled Congress has yet to approve, and may not approve, an assistance package requested by President Joe Biden that includes about US$60-billion for Ukraine.

Separately, Ms. Joly said Canada has not diminished its funding for Palestinians in Gaza as Israel’s war with Hamas enters its fourth month. In late January, Ottawa approved an additional $40-million in assistance to the Gaza Strip, where almost 27,000 residents have died, according to officials with the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the territory.

Canada’s next contribution to UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian relief agency, is scheduled to be made in late March but is under review pending a UN investigation into Israel’s allegations that some of the agency’s 13,000 employees in Gaza were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. About 1,200 people were killed in that attack and another 250 were taken hostage.

Canada has contributed about $25-million a year to UNRWA. The $40-million in new assistance will mostly go to UN agencies such as the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

“We all agree that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” Ms. Joly said. “Gaza is the worst place to live on Earth. We have not diminished our support in Gaza.”

She added: “We need a hostage deal to happen and we need to get onto a determined path to an irreversible two-state solution,” referring to the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden issued an executive order that aims to punish Jewish settlers who attack Palestinians or seize their property in the occupied West Bank. The punishment will include financial sanctions and visa restrictions. “Today’s actions seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by security forces and settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, according to the United Nations.

Ms. Joly could not be reached overnight. In her interview with The Globe on Thursday, she hinted that her office would also be working on measures to address violence committed by Jewish settlers.