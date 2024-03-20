Open this photo in gallery: A policewoman stands guard outside The London Clinic.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

The drama surrounding the health of the Princess of Wales has taken another twist with allegations that a staff member at the London hospital where Catherine had surgery tried to access her medical records.

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it was investigating the breach. “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” the ICO said.

The Daily Mirror reported that at least one staff member at the London Clinic was caught trying to access the Princess’s medical notes in January while she was a patient. Royal officials have said Catherine had abdominal surgery at the hospital but provided no further details except to say she was expected to return to royal duties after Easter.

The London Clinic is one of Britain’s largest private hospitals, famous for its discretion and celebrity clientele. The clinic’s patients have included other members of the Royal Family, as well as actress Elizabeth Taylor, who received treatment in 1963 after falling on a film set, and John F. Kennedy, who was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, an illness affecting the adrenal glands, in 1947, when he was a congressman.

Maria Caulfield, the parliamentary undersecretary for the Department of Health and Social Sare, said Wednesday that police have also been asked to investigate the allegation.

“There are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at,” Ms. Caulfield told LBC radio. “It’s pretty severe, and it’s pretty serious stuff to be accessing notes that you don’t have permission to.”

Open this photo in gallery: Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles during a visit to Sebby's Corner in north London, on Nov. 24, 2023.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

Kensington Palace referred questions about the allegations to the hospital, which has not commented on the situation.

Public fascination with Catherine’s health has gone to bizarre extremes, with a flurry of conspiracy theories circulating online. The palace tried to address the issue earlier this month by releasing a photograph of Catherine and her three children taken by the Prince of Wales.

But the effort backfired after some of the world’s largest news services pulled the photo, saying it had been manipulated. Catherine later acknowledged that she edited the picture. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on X.

This week, another photo taken by Catherine came under scrutiny. The picture was released in April, 2023, in honour of what would have been the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday. The photograph was taken a few months before the Queen died in September, 2022, and included Elizabeth with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Getty Images and Reuters said this week that the photo had been altered. “Reuters is updating its procedures related to vetting images from Kensington Palace after confirming a second altered photograph,” the news service said in a statement.

Speculation about Catherine’s health and whereabouts intensified further after The Sun newspaper published a video this week of the Prince and Princess visiting a farm shop near their home in Windsor. The video was taken by a member of the public and shows Catherine smiling and looking healthy. But it too came under scrutiny for possible manipulation and led to suggestions on social media that the woman was a body double.

Robert Jobson, a royal commentator who has written a biography of Catherine, said Kensington Palace’s credibility has been badly damaged and officials will have to work hard to win back the public’s trust.

“If they can mess around with photographs, you doubt what they’re telling you. And I think that is a real problem that they face,” Mr. Jobson told the Foreign Press Association this week. “Ultimately the trust has been lost. So, I don’t really know how that is going to be rebuilt very quickly.”

He said he sympathizes with Catherine and officials who don’t want to release information about her condition. However, he said the palace has lost control of the story and allowed rumours to circulate wildly.

“I think that they had their heads buried firmly in the sand,” he said. “They missed the opportunity to deal with it and then they bungled that opportunity when they decided to do something about it.”

He added that Catherine likely made an honest mistake with the photograph. “She’s someone who’s very careful, making sure that she gets things right, which is why I think that this whole incident has probably left her really quite sad and upset,” he said.