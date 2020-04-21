Kim Jong-un’s weight, well-being raise new concerns after conflicting reports on dictator’s health

Open this photo in gallery People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The South Korean government is looking into unconfirmed reports saying North Korean leader Kim is in fragile condition after surgery. The Associated Press

Conflicting reports on the well-being of North Korea’s corpulent Kim Jong-un have created new alarm about the health of a young nuclear-armed leader with a smoking habit and no obvious successor.

Mr. Kim appears to have skipped an annual birthday observance for his late grandfather last week and did not appear in state media reports on recent missile tests or a sitting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

He last appeared in state media on April 11, and his unusual absence from subsequent events has fuelled a speculation about his physical condition that was given further significance when an unnamed official in the U.S. told CNN Monday that the North Korean dictator is in grave danger following surgery. Online new site Daily NK reported last week that Mr. Kim, who is in his late-30s, underwent a cardiovascular procedure related to his weight and smoking, but that his subsequent condition had improved.

The South Korean government, whose intelligence services carefully monitor developments in North Korea, downplayed the reports, with the Yonhap News Agency citing a government official who said: “There are no unusual signs in North Korea,” including emergency alerts or unexpected movements by the military or political elite. In Beijing Tuesday morning, there was no indication of an increased security presence around the North Korean embassy. "There is nothing we can confirm with regard to Chairman Kim’s alleged health problem,” said South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

It is difficult to verify information from inside the hermetic North Korean regime, including basic facts about the leadership.

Health concerns appear to be the reason why Mr. Kim vanished from the public eye once before, when he went unseen for roughly 40 days in 2014. He re-emerged with a limp and a cane. And he has a family history: his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, who founded modern North Korea in 1948, died of a heart attack. All three generations of North Korean leaders have reportedly suffered from diabetes and other heart ailments.

Kim Jong-un’s recurrent health concerns have raised concern about the stability of leadership in a country that has only known rule by a member of the Kim family, who are deified as gods.

If Mr. Kim were no longer in office for some reason, “there would be considerable uncertainty in North Korea’s politics,” said Zhang Liangui, an expert on the country who is a scholar at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. It’s not clear how much power the country’s Politburo could wield in an emergency, he said.

“Kim Jong-un is the highest and only leader of the country,” he said. “That is the leadership system.“

But if unrestrained domestic power has enshrined the Kim family’s rule through three generations, it has also provided an avenue for limitless excesses — and, for some, have created health risks, through lavish eating and huge orders of expensive wines and cognacs. Kim Il-sung, the founder of the republic, was said to enjoy rice made from individually-sorted grains — and apples from trees nourished with sugared water. Kim Jong-il first curried a love for foreign cigarettes — and then his own domestic replicas — before making a first effort to quit smoking in 1982 (he finally kicked the habit 17 years later). The elder Kim even eased up on his hard-drinking, in deference to medical concerns, author Michael Breen wrote in Kim Jong-il North Korea’s Dear Leader.

The younger Kim, however, remains far from middle age, and has shown no signs of a mid-life reckoning with his appetites. In 2016, South Korean intelligence estimated his weight had reached nearly 300 lbs, with one lawmaker faulting the younger leader’s “habitual binge eating and drinking” in response to the stress of his position. Doctors who examined footage of Mr. Kim during his flourish of foreign diplomacy in 2018 pointed out his waddling gait and his shortness of breath during even brief walks. Mr. Kim, who reportedly has a weakness for Emmental cheese, is frequently photographed near ashtrays and “generally, such obesity, coupled with smoking, will reduce one’s life expectancy by 10 to 20 years,” Huh Yun-seok, a professor at Inha University Hospital, told Anna Fifield, author of The Great Successor.

“He has difficulty breathing. He smokes excessively. He looks like a heart attack waiting to happen,” Ms. Fifield said in an interview.

“The idea that he has had some cardiac incident or health problem right now rings true,” he said.

She sees his health as a pre-eminent risk to his rule.

But if something were to happen to Mr. Kim, it’s not clear who would take his place. It’s not clear, for example, whether he has a direct successor — some reports suggest he had a son in 2010, who would now be 10; others suggest he has only daughters. “If Kim has a boy, even it’s just a very young child and there has to be a regency, the validity, name and position of the regime will be in the hands of this boy,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, who believes he has only daughters.

If he doesn’t have a son, “the successor must be someone with Mount Paektu blood,” said Prof. Shi, referring to the mountain that straddles the border with China, and which has mythical importance for the Kim regime.

That could be Mr. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, who earlier this month was reappointed as an alternate member of the country’s Politburo. Ms. Kim was her brother’s envoy to South Korea in advance of the Winter Olympics in 2018, and was a highly-visible member of the country’s nuclear negotiation delegations to Singapore and South Korea.

Ms. Kim ”ranks first in a measurement of political power. But whether she is able to take over Kim Jong-un’s power and position, it’s hard to say,” said Prof. Zhang.

It’s also not clear that a woman could assume power in a regime seen as highly chauvinistic.

However, Mr. Kim’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was killed in the Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017, in what was widely seen as an assassination. He also has an older brother, Kim Jong Chol, about whom little is known — save that he is passionate about guitars and Eric Clapton.

But the millions of members of the Workers Party in North Korea have an incentive to maintain stability so they can hold on to power, said Mr. Breen. “As long as they’ve got food on their table, nobody cares if the rest starve,” he said. The primary risks are internal dissension, he said, or a leader that lacks the ruthlessness of three generations of Kims.

“If they no longer have the means or the will to kill people, they lose it,” he said.

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

