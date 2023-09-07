Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey in London, on Oct. 12, 2021. The United Kingdom and King Charles is quietly marking the first anniversary of the queen's death.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

King Charles has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s long reign of service in a brief statement to honour the first anniversary of his mother’s death.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” the King said in a statement released from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family’s summer retreat. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Elizabeth died at Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96 and Charles immediately acceded to the throne. The Queen reigned for 70 years, more than any monarch in British history, and her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 drew dozens of world leaders and a global television audience. More than 250,000 people also paid their respects during the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which lasted four days.

The Royal Family is expected to keep a low profile on the anniversary. Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, will remain at Balmoral and they will not be making any public appearances. There are also no official commemorations planned by the British government.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, will be in western Wales on Friday to meet local communities around St. Davids. “Their Royal Highnesses’ day will include a visit to St. Davids Cathedral where they will commemorate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a small private service,” palace officials said in a statement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be in Britain for a charity event before heading to Dusseldorf, Germany, for the start of the Invictus Games on Saturday. However, he is not expected to meet any Royal Family members.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also issued a statement to mark the occasion. “With the perspective of a year, the scale of Her late Majesty’s service only seems greater,” Mr. Sunak said. “Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper. And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication only continues to grow.”

There have been calls to make Sept. 8 a national holiday. Close to 160,000 people have signed a petition on change.org asking the government to establish Queen Elizabeth II Day “to come together and celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family.”

However, there has been no indication that the government plans to support the idea.