Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou call on Ottawa to end extradition proceedings

The government of Canada should intervene to end the extradition process against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, her lawyers argue in a letter sent to Justice Minister David Lametti.

The case against Ms. Meng is “palpably” political and “simply extraordinary” from a legal and foreign policy perspective, the lawyers said in a statement released Monday. They did not disclose the text of the letter to Mr. Lametti.

But in a three-page press release, they said “no similar extradition request has ever been entertained by Canada,” adding that the “factual and legal underpinnings for Ms. Meng’s extradition are without precedent in Canadian law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under Canadian law, the justice minister can step in at any time to cancel an extradition process. Former prime minister Jean Chretien has championed that idea, saying it could help two Canadians jailed in China since the Dec. 1, 2018, arrest of Ms. Meng in Vancouver. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, however, flatly rejected the suggestion, saying it “would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure.”

On Monday, the lawyers for Ms. Meng – David Peck, David Martin, Scott Fenton and Eric Gottardi – raised historical precedent for Ottawa standing “up for Canadian values, including the rule of law, even in circumstances where this has meant a departure from American foreign policy.” They cite the example of Canada’s refusal to join the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Ms. Meng is accused of providing misleading information to foreign banks regarding the nature of Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech. Co. Ltd., which the U.S. Department of Justice calls a subsidiary that sold telecommunications equipment to Iran. U.S. prosecutors say that placed those banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions, through the money they handled. According to the indictment against Ms. Meng, one of the banks in question “cleared more than US$100 million worth of Skycom-related transactions through the United States between 2010 and 2014.”

She has been charged in the United States with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

Ms. Meng’s lawyers deny that she lied. But even if the allegations are true, such conduct lies outside the jurisdiction of the Canadian justice system, they said in the statement Monday.

“Based on the conduct alleged by the United States, neither the foreign bank did anything that could be in violation of Canadian law nor could Ms. Meng be liable in Canada for any criminal offence,” the lawyers wrote.

“Canada does not act as an international police force,” they added.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, they argue that “there is no double criminality: Ms. Meng’s conduct could not constitute an offence in Canada because only the U.S. has sanctions laws prohibiting foreign banks entering into U.S. dollar transactions for doing business with foreign companies that sell commercial goods into Iran.”

As a result, it would be “wholly consistent with the rule of law” for Mr. Lametti to withdraw the extradition proceedings, they argue.

The request for a political intervention comes amid an ongoing series of legal challenges to Ms. Meng’s arrest.

In March, her lawyers filed a civil suit claiming that her constitutional rights were violated at the Vancouver airport. They claim she was held and questioned for three hours without being properly advised of her rights, and say officers unlawfully searched her electronic devices before she was formally arrested.

In June, the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency filed court documents that said Ms. Meng’s devices were not searched, by either police or border guards.

Ms. Meng’s lawyers have since accused the government of Canada of withholding important evidence. A hearing has been scheduled for September to determine whether prosecutors must disclose additional evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutor John Gibb-Carsley has, in response, argued that an extradition is not a trial, and the government “has provided the disclosure to which my friends are entitled.”

The legal battles have created lengthy delays. Ms. Meng’s extradition hearing is not expected to begin until Jan. 20, 2020, nearly 14 months after her arrest.

In the meantime, diplomatic and economic relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. Beijing has refused requests to speak with Canada’s top political leadership.

China, meanwhile, has arrested two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – sentenced two other Canadians to death and blocked imports of a raft of Canadian agricultural products, most notably canola and pork.

China and Canada have issued competing warnings to travellers, each citing the risk of arbitrary measures taken by local authorities in the other country. In January, Chinese applications for 10-year tourist visas to Canada fell nearly in half compared to the previous year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.