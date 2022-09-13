Residents standing behind a cordon line shop at a fruit stall amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tianshan district of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 5, 2022.STRINGER/Reuters

At least four people have been detained by Chinese police for spreading “rumours,” as residents in northwestern Xinjiang complained online of food and medicine shortages amid a weeks-long, unofficial COVID-19 lockdown.

The arrests appear to be part of a concerted effort to suppress news from Yining, also known as Ghulja, capital of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture. Photos and videos began emerging last week of locals being denied medical care and struggling to get food, with some saying they were near starvation and desperate for help.

“We’ve already been in lockdown for 39 days, I don’t have the words to express everything that’s going on here,” read one anonymous post translated by What’s on Weibo, a monitoring site. “We want to be trending!”

As this and similar posts spread over social platforms, hashtags related to Yining were flooded with innocuous posts in an apparent attempt to drown out the complaints, while strict censorship orders were issued to Chinese media.

One urgent notice subsequently leaked to California-based watchdog China Digital Times said that “effective immediately, no group is to pass on any content (including video, audio, or text) that has not received official confirmation or that conveys negative energy.”

The notice called on state-controlled media to help “win this smokeless war,” an apparent reference to longstanding paranoia that any negative news about Xinjiang — where Beijing has been accused of widespread human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — is driven from overseas.

But while some Uyghur exile groups have highlighted the ongoing issues in Ili Prefecture, the region is predominantly Han Chinese, who account for almost 60 per cent of the population, according to recent census statistics.

Ili has been part of renewed efforts to promote Xinjiang as a destination for Chinese tourists, and many posts by residents highlighted the contrast between such campaigns and the increasingly dire situation they found themselves in.

“Yining is a beautiful place. Many people travel here,” blogger Zhao Kang wrote, but added the local authorities showed “cold hearts” to locals. “They often do things useless and do not do anything that can truly benefit the residents!”

As well as attempts to suppress negative news online, Yining police said Sunday they had arrested four people for “spreading rumours” which incited “antagonistic emotions, disrupted the order of epidemic prevention and control, and caused a bad social impact.”

The police said four people had been punished with between five and 10 days of “administrative detention.” In a statement, they encouraged residents to “jointly maintain the order of cyberspace.”

Unlike Chengdu and Shanghai, which have been under official lockdowns, no such order has been issued in Yining. Last week, Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier in charge of COVID-19 control measures, urged local governments to stop unilaterally imposing restrictions or lockdowns.

At a press conference Friday, following Ms. Sun’s comments, authorities in Ili acknowledged “shortcomings and weaknesses of the work of the local authorities” and promised to remedy them. Many lockdown orders appear to have been lifted, with the propaganda apparatus keen to emphasize a return to normal.

“Please promptly dispatch reporters … to record scenes of residents leaving their homes and going about their business, children having fun, and smiling seniors taking leisurely strolls in their assigned zones, and effectively package these scenes for publicity broadcasts,” read a directive sent to Chinese media and leaked to CDT. “At the same time, widely disseminate these video clips on WeChat, news sites, Douyin, and other such platforms.”

With a file from Alexandra Li

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.