Obama rallies former administration staffers with remarks critical of Trump

Open this photo in gallery In a call with former members of his administration, Barack Obama said the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, endangers the rule of law in the U.S. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

President Barack Obama launched a far-ranging attack on the Trump administration in an address to former aides Friday, warning that the “rule of law” was endangered by the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn and criticizing the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic as “chaotic.”

“There is no precedent that anybody can find for somebody who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free,” Obama told hundreds of members of the Obama Alumni Association during an online discussion moderated by his friend and former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Related: What Michael Flynn’s case reveals about the U.S. justice system

Obama’s comments were first reported by Yahoo News and confirmed by several people who heard his speech, including one who described the former president as being in “quite the mood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Obama, who last month endorsed Joe Biden, his former vice president and the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, has signalled to people around him that he is eager to engage more directly and pointedly with President Donald Trump in an attempt to rally Democrats around the cause of his friend – and to vanquish a man who has set out to dismantle his legacy.

The news of Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop the criminal case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, has been “somewhat downplayed” in the media, Obama said, during his talk with Jarrett. Obama said that such action only added to the urgency of electing Biden.

Flynn admitted that he had lied in a January 2017 interview with the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington during the presidential transition. The FBI was investigating whether members of Trump’s campaign might have colluded with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Career prosecutors and criminal law specialists were stunned by the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case, calling it highly unusual and questioned its legal grounding. The move was recommended to Barr by a U.S. attorney in Missouri who had been tasked with reviewing Flynn’s case, after years of Trump and his allies arguing that Flynn had been treated unfairly.

Trump has called the case against Flynn a sham and part of an FBI-led “coup” to remove him from the presidency. After being consumed for months by the coronavirus, Trump returned with a vengeance this past week to his grievances over the Russia investigation, saying it was an act of treason engineered by “human scum.”

Obama has publicly adopted a studied posture of muted disapproval during his post-presidency but privately has been caustic in his assessment of Trump’s overall performance. That was especially clear during his discussion of the administration’s response to the pandemic.

In a brief audio excerpt posted online by Yahoo, Obama said the challenge was greater than Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

“This election that’s coming up on every level is so important because what we’re going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party,” Obama said. “What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends where being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as an enemy. That has become a stronger impulse in American life. And by the way we’re seeing that internationally as well.”

“It’s part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and spotty,” Obama continued. “It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset – of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ – when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”

Obama, who campaigned vigorously for Democratic candidates in 2018 and barnstormed for Hillary Clinton four years ago, has told friends he is deeply concerned that Trump, despite his recent stumbles, will be able to successfully leverage the bully pulpit of the presidency at a time when Biden is confined to campaigning from his basement in Delaware.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.