Plague diaries: As Italy’s new lockdown falls, the paper chase for a vaccine appointment begins

Open this photo in gallery Rome, March 13: A medical worker injects an elderly man with a dose of Moderna vaccine at his home in Dronero in northwestern Italy. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

March 11, 2021

25,673 new daily cases in Italy. 101,184 deaths in total so far. Personal fear factor: 7

Today I begin my vaccine hunt in Rome, an adventure that will present Italy at its worst – and best – in a matter of hours.

It begins when it occurs to me that my “monorenale” health status – I lost a kidney to disease in 2017 – might legitimately shunt me into the high-risk category, allowing me to get a jump on a vaccine for my age group. Early in the morning, I visit the hospital where the surgery was done. The nurse behind the counter pulls up my records and hands me an “esenzione” (exemption) code that should do the trick. So far, so good.

There is a catch, of course. She tells me I have to register my code at the health office for Lazio, the region that includes Rome, so the computer system will recognize my status, allowing me to make my vax appointment.

So off I go on my Vespa, arriving mid-morning at the office, located on an oddly British-looking residential street near the centre of Rome. About 15 people are strewn on the sidewalk and the street outside the building’s main door.

I ask a woman who is fiddling with her phone: Where does the line start? She looks at me incredulously and says there is no line, the subtext being: You dumb foreigner, no one in Italy actually forms a line. I ask if we need a numbered ticket. No tickets, she says, just wait.

So I wait – for what I don’t know. Eventually, an elderly security guard with white hair comes out and asks everyone who is waiting for what. I raise my hand like I am at a news conference and shout, “Esenzione.” He ignores me and disappears. Little did I know that he would be my saviour.

Twenty minutes later, he re-emerges and tells me to follow him inside. He takes me to a glass counter, behind which is a bored-looking woman not wearing a mask, never mind that this is a health office amid a pandemic. I hand her my exemption form, and she asks me for a copy of said document.

I don’t have one and suggest that she make one for me. No photocopiers here, she says. Go find a tobacco shop that has one. Dejected, I leave. Twenty minutes later, I find a shop with a copier. The fee is 20 euro cents. I only have a €50 note. No charge, he says, today is your lucky day.

I return to the health office and wait. The guard spots me and escorts me back inside. I hand the same woman the copy of my exemption form. She asks me for identification. I give her my Italian social security card, and she says: I need a copy of this. I ask her why she didn’t tell me earlier that she needed a copy of the ID, too. You didn’t ask me, she says.

At that point, I am almost in tears, knowing that I have to traipse back to the tobacco shop, beg for another free copy, and line up again when I return. The security guard sees that I am virtually distraught and tells me to follow him into the next room. We actually do have a copier, he says, but you’re not supposed to know that.

He kindly makes a copy of my ID, and I hand it to the woman behind the counter. I thought you didn’t have a photocopier, I say. She glares at me. We’re not allowed to use that one, she explains. Sullenly, she registers my exemption, then, to my surprise, gives me a wry smile. I suspect she is expressing her admiration for my clever little alliance with the guard – I had beaten the system.

I thank the guard profusely on the way out. He asks where I am from. Canada, I say. Things work differently here, he says, but they do work if you know how to skirt the rules. I know, I say – I have lived in Italy for 13 years and am still learning. Another 13 years should do it, he says, laughing.

Open this photo in gallery Rome, March 12: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi puts on his mask after speaking during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP

March 13, 2021

26,062 new daily cases. 101,881 total deaths so far. Personal fear factor: 7.5

The new cases and the deaths are climbing relentlessly – Italy is swamped by the third wave – and new lockdowns are coming. The difference this time is that the government gives ample warning, about two days, before deciding which regions will go from yellow (low risk) to orange (medium risk) and orange to red (high risk, meaning the tightest lockdown). It’s Saturday, and Lazio is to be coloured red Monday.

The advance warning makes everyone try to squeeze several weeks of living into a couple of days. I assemble my biking squad, and we blast up to the Castelli Romani hills, near Castel Gandolfo, the Pope’s summer residence overlooking Lake Albano, just southeast of Rome. The weather is lovely, and Stephen Mariano, one of our group, makes a video of our 75-kilometre roll to record our last bit of freedom.

When I return, I shower and rush to my barber, who works from his apartment. Everyone in Rome seems to have the same idea. The beauty salons are full of women getting their hair and nails done before the new lockdown clamps the city shut. Plague chic is rather fetching, I decide.

Watch: Eric Reguly and fellow cyclists toured a scenic region southeast of Rome on March 13, just before Italy's newest national lockdown. The Globe and Mail

March 14, 2021

21,315 new daily cases. 102,145 total deaths so far. Personal fear factor: 8

It’s Sunday, our last day of relative freedom. I have so many (distanced) coffees with friends in parks and on sidewalks that my stomach is burning by mid-afternoon. Should have gone with wine instead.

By late afternoon, my spirits are sinking and my fear factor is rising. Another lockdown is only hours away, and by now it is painfully apparent the pandemic is not going to end any time soon. The vaccines won’t save us, at least not in Europe, and the seemingly endless open-close cycles will continue.

In Europe, the vaccine rollout is simply too slow, allowing the new variants to take over. There is not enough political will to keep the economy tightly shut while enough vaccine supplies arrive to get the jab job done in a hurry. The scientists say we need about 70 per cent of the population vaccinated before herd immunity sets in. But how will we ever reach that level, given the slow rollout, the hesitancy that afflicts a large minority of the population, the questions about the duration of immunity and the lack of vaccine testing among children?

Manaus, Brazil, is a cautionary tale. There, some 60 per cent of the population was estimated to have been infected by mid-2020, apparently enough for herd immunity. But the disease proved relentless, and Manaus today is a hell zone. If Europeans think they will have a normal summer, they are deluded.

Open this photo in gallery Codogno, Italy, Feb. 21: Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID-19 deaths in the northern town where the first case was diagnosed. The military sealed off this region the day after. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery Pisa, Feb. 23: A patient recovering from COVID-19 exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana spa's thermal baths, which have opened as a rehabilitation centre for people with respiratory difficulties. Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery A truck with doses of the Sputnik V vaccine crosses San Marino's border on Feb. 23, surrounded by a police escort. IssRSMarino via AP

Open this photo in gallery Rome, March 8: A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Our safety' to mark International Women's Day. Remo Casilli/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery Rome, March 9: Members of the military queue to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Cecchignola military compound. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery Piazza della Repubblica in Rome. Eric Reguly's father and a fellow journalist once jumped in this fountain to cool off, and were arrested. Eric Reguly/The Globe and Mail

