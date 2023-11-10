Open this photo in gallery: Russian President Vladimir Putin at the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Nov. 9.Gavriil Grigorov/The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don as he assessed the state of his country’s forces in Ukraine as the war drags on toward winter. It was his second public visit to the headquarters in less than a month.

Video shared by a Russian state news agency showed Putin being greeted late Thursday by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff shortly after arriving at the southern military headquarters which is less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Ukraine’s southeastern border.

Almost 21 months of war have significantly eroded both Russia’s and Ukraine’s military resources. As winter comes, the fighting is likely to further settle into attritional warfare and analysts expect little change to the more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

Shortly after Putin’s visit to the military headquarters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was pressing ahead with its goals in Ukraine.

“In the absence of conditions for a political-diplomatic settlement, we are continuing the special military operation,” Peskov said.

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s promise of new gains by Kyiv’s forces, Peskov said, “President Zelensky has been frantically promising military successes to his donors, who are worried.”

“They should realize that they won’t score a battlefield victory,” Peskov said. “The sooner they come to realize that, the earlier conditions for a settlement could emerge.”

At the southern military headquarters, Putin was “introduced to new types of military equipment” and was informed about the progress of the war, Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Putin was shown an all-terrain vehicle made by China – the Desertcross 1000-3 – according to video shared by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The vehicle was painted the colour of sand and an information board nearby said it was designed for reconnaissance, raid and search and rescue operations, as well as for transporting materiel along bad roads.

Putin made the visit on the way back from a trip to Kazakhstan, where he aimed to cement ties with Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbour and major economic partner in the midst of tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Around the time that Putin was visiting Rostov-on-Don, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force said it intercepted five drones and one missile launched at the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. Another drone and missile were not intercepted.

Zelensky’s office said two people have been killed in the south of the country over the past day after Russian shelling.

On Friday, Ukraine’s military intelligence said it had damaged a number of Russian Serna landing craft in Crimea which are designed to carry out assault landings and transport cargo.