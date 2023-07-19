Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters work at a site of storage facilities hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa on July 19.UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/Reuters

Russia has bombarded the port city of Odesa for a second consecutive night, continuing what the Kremlin has described as retributive strikes for a Ukrainian attack that partially disabled a key bridge to Crimea.

Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched 63 cruise missiles and explosive drones at the country early Wednesday, 37 of which were shot down by air defences, including all projectiles that had been heading toward the capital city of Kyiv. Odesa, in the south, took the brunt of the damage, with 12 people reported injured as KH-22 and Oniks missiles struck grain and oil terminals, as well as two warehouses and another unspecified industrial facility, according to Ukraine’s Suspilne public broadcaster.

Several residential buildings were also damaged. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration said via his Telegram channel that the Black Sea port had experienced a “hellish night,” describing the Russian attack as “very powerful, truly massive.”

The targeting of Odesa early Tuesday and Wednesday comes on the heels of a Kremlin announcement on Monday that it was ending a year-old pact that allowed for the safe transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products through a Russian naval blockade. Odesa was the main centre of operations for what was known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal credited by the United Nations for helping bring 33 million tons of corn, wheat and other grains to the world market, which the UN says lowered world food prices by 20 per cent.

Russia, which is seeking a modification of Western sanctions against its banking sector, has been accused of weaponizing food by withdrawing from the deal, which saw Ukrainian ships allowed to cross through the blockade to Turkey, where ships were inspected by Russian, Ukrainian Turkish and UN officials. The UN’S World Food Programme, which delivers aid to Afghanistan, Yemen and East Africa, bought 80 per cent of its wheat from Ukraine in the first half of 2023.

Russia’s defence ministry has said its attacks on Odesa were “a mass retaliatory strike” for the explosion on the bridge to Crimea, which killed two people. Oleksiy Goncharenko, an independent Ukrainian member of parliament from Odesa, told The Globe and Mail that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s real intent was to completely scupper the grain deal and to switch from threatening the world with a nuclear disaster to pressuring the West via rising food prices.

“Obviously, Putin shows that he does not want to negotiate and there will be no grain deal,” Mr. Goncharenko said. “The Russians say that these are ‘retribution strikes’ for the Crimean Bridge, but they have been hitting our cities for a year and a half already. Therefore, I think this is Putin’s next blackmail, not nuclear, blackmail has begun with food.”

On Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia would not return to talks about the Black Sea corridor until the UN implemented Russia’s terms. Russia is believed to be seeking to have Western sanctions eased so that its Agricultural Bank can be reconnected to the SWIFT banking system, which would ease international payments for Russia’s own agricultural production.

Though Ukraine has not officially acknowledged involvement in Monday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge – which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized and illegally annexed in 2014 – it did claim responsibility for a fire that broke out early Wednesday at a military training base in the occupied region.

“A successful operation was conducted in the occupied Crimea,” Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service, said via Telegram. “The enemy hides the extent of the damage and the number of casualties.”