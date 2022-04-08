This general view shows personal belongings of victims and burnt-out vehicles after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022.HERVE BAR/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

A rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine has killed dozens of evacuees who were trying to flee the country; Russia has denied responsibility for the attack

The UK has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters; the move follows the U.S., who sanction the two women earlier this week

6:56 a.m. ET

Death toll from Kramatorsk rail strike rises to 39 with 87 wounded, says governor

A Ukrainian police walks by calcinated cars outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station packed with evacuees in east Ukraine on Friday, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, updating an earlier estimate of 30 killed.

In an online post, he said many of the wounded were in a serious condition. Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no Ukrainian troops were present at the train station at the time of the attack. “Russian forces hit the train station in Kramatorsk, (firing) on an ordinary train station, on ordinary people, there were no soldiers there.”

-Reuters

6:16 a.m. ET

Russia denies missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station

The remains of a rocket with the Russian lettering "for our children" painted on it is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s defence ministry denied that Russian forces were responsible for a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine’s state railway company had said more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country.

The defence ministry said the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the centre of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people, RIA reported.

-Reuters

5:49 a.m. ET

Britain says 41,000 Ukrainian visas issued amid criticism

People queue for the train to Kiyv at the railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland on late April 7, 2022.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The British government said on Friday it had issued 41,000 visas to Ukrainians under schemes to help refugees come to Britain, amid criticism the application process was taking too long and was too complicated.

Last month, Britain set up two schemes to help Ukrainians, one for those with family already in the United Kingdom, and another allowing refugees enter to stay with Britons who had offered accommodation.

According to the latest figures, just under 80,000 applications have so been submitted. For the 36,300 made under the family scheme, 28,500 visas had been issued.

But for the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme, just 12,500 visas had been issued from the 43,600 applications. As of Tuesday, just 1,200 refugees had arrived in Britain under this scheme, according to the data.

Those involved, both Ukrainians and the Britons opening up their homes to refugees, have criticised it for being overly bureaucratic and complicated, meaning some refugees have been left in limbo for weeks waiting to travel to Britain despite having accommodation ready for them.

-Reuters

5:45 a.m. ET

UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Britain added Vladimir Putin’s daughters to its sanctions list on Friday, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president’s inner circle.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Britain and other Western allies have announced several waves of sanctions targetting Moscow’s wealthy elites, key industries and its access to the international financial system.

An update to Britain’s sanctions list announced asset freezes on Putin’s adult daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Sergeyevna Vinokurova, the daughter of foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. All three were sanctioned by the United States earlier this week.

“Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Britain also said its analysis showed Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Britain estimates that 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves have been frozen as a result of international sanctions.

-Reuters

5:38 a.m. ET

Russian rocket strike on east Ukrainian rail station kills scores of evacuees

A man carries an injured dog after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022.HERVE BAR/AFP/Getty Images

More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.

It said two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.

“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station,” Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.

It later added: “According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station.”

Reuters could not verify the information. Russia did not immediately comment on the reports of the attack and the casualty toll. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. Read full story.

-Reuters