Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Thursday kicked off summits for the EU, NATO, and the G7, with all three groups gathering in Brussels. Members will discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how they can assist Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky without getting directly involved in the conflict.

President Zelensky said he expected “serious steps” from Western allies, repeating calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and complaining that the West had not provided Ukraine with planes, modern anti-missile systems, tanks or anti-ship weapons.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday accused Russia of crossing a red line into barbarism in its war with Ukraine and said the West needed to “tighten the vice” in sanctions to bring the conflict to an end.

The Swiss government has frozen around US$6.17 billion worth of Russian assets in Switzerland covered by sanctions.

7:41 a.m. ET

Swiss freeze more than $6 billion worth of sanctioned Russian assets

The Swiss government has frozen around US$6.17 billion worth of Russian assets in Switzerland covered by sanctions, and the number is likely to rise, a government official said on Thursday.

Pressure has increased on Switzerland — a popular destination for Moscow’s elite and a holding place for Russian wealth — to more quickly identify and freeze assets of hundreds of sanctioned Russians.

Its banks hold up to US$213 billion of Russian wealth, Switzerland’s bank lobby estimates.

- Reuters

6:28 a.m. ET

Ukraine belongs in the EU: Zelensky

Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday via video link.

“We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe’s security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully-fledged member of the EU,” he said.

- Reuters

5:43 a.m. ET

‘We will see who is our friend’, Zelensky says as Western leaders meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations gathering in Brussels on Thursday to take “serious steps” to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion, as an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits got underway.

“At these three summits we will see who is our friend, who is our partner and who sold us out and betrayed us,” Zelensky said in a video address released early on Thursday.

He said he expected “serious steps” from Western allies, repeating calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and complaining that the West had not provided Ukraine with planes, modern anti-missile systems, tanks or anti-ship weapons.

While they will not send troops or planes, the 30 nations of NATO will agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

- Reuters

5:04 a.m. ET

Putin has crossed red line into barbarism: Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday accused Russia of crossing a red line into barbarism in its war with Ukraine and said the West needed to “tighten the vice” in sanctions to bring the conflict to an end.

“Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism,” Mr. Johnson told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits. He said more sanctions needed to be imposed.

“It is very important we work together to get this thing done. The harder our sanctions … the more we can do to help Ukraine … the faster this thing can be over.”

Britain froze the assets of Russia’s Gazprombank and Alfa Bank, and the state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot, in its latest round of sanctions announced on Thursday. It added 59 individuals and entities in total. Gazprombank is one of main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas.

- Reuters