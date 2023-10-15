Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises above Avdiivka in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Oct. 13.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Fighting is raging so fiercely in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka that civilians are too terrified even to try to escape, a Ukrainian official says.

Russia’s assault on Avdiivka, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, entered its sixth day on Sunday. The bombardment is part of the largest Russian offensive against Ukraine in months. Ukrainian officials have maintained that the country’s forces are holding their ground, but it is civilians who are bearing the brunt of the relentless Russian shelling.

Vitaliy Barabash, the city head, said that for the past five days Russian troops have attempted to surround Avdiivka, attacking it from multiple directions. He said Russian forces are using everything they have in the assault, including artillery fire, mortars, tank fire and “a lot of aviation.” Evacuating civilians, he said, is becoming increasingly difficult.

“People are very afraid to go now, and I understand them, because logistics are now very dangerous,” he said. “The almost 22-kilometre road from Avdiivka to Ocheretyne is almost constantly under fire,” he added, referring to the nearest city north of Avdiivka. Mr. Barabash said rescues of wounded or killed civilians from under rubble do not always happen quickly. Burials happen in a neighbouring village, he added.

About 30,000 people lived in Avdiivka before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, 2022, he said. Now, about 1,600 people remain. The town is located 20 kilometres west of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

Avdiivka has become accustomed to constant shelling. Before the latest escalation over the past five days, Mr. Barabash said, the city was shelled 15 to 25 times a day. Now, he said, “The city is shelled from morning to evening, 50 to 60 mass-shellings every day … there are many air strikes.” The city is also lacking gas, electricity and water.

Two civilians have been killed in this latest offensive against Avdiivka so far, according to Ukraine’s Donetsk region administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday that, at a time when terror is spreading across the globe, it’s important for the world to give the strongest possible signal that protection against these threats will not falter anywhere. He cited Avdiivka as one area that is “particularly hot” right now.

“I thank everyone who is holding their positions and destroying Russian troops,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began in June, “has failed completely.” He made his comments in a video posted to social media by Pavel Zarubin, a reporter for Russian state television. When asked about the battle of Avdiivka, Mr. Putin said, “The opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see it and we know it.”

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern group of forces, said Russian forces have continued trying to break through Ukraine’s defences in Avdiivka, but unsuccessfully.

“The enemy urgently needs a significant victory, and with such a victory the Russian occupiers now want to see the capture of Avdiivka,” he said.

Mr. Shtupun said that on Saturday Ukraine repelled about 15 attacks on Avdiivka and other villages in the Donetsk region. The Globe and Mail could not independently verify this. Mr. Shtupun said Ukrainian forces are continuing their combat efforts in other directions. Defensive and offensive operations are under way, he said.

“Everything is going according to our plan,” he added.

With a report from Reuters