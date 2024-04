Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, five in Odesa, officials say

Open this photo in gallery: Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 30.Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Russian guided bombs targeting a railway killed at least one person and damaged civilian infrastructure on Tuesday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said.

Two districts of the city came under attack, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram, adding that at least nine people had been injured.

Ukraine’s state railway company said one of its employees who was in his twenties had been killed.

“This is another targeted strike by the enemy on the civilian railway infrastructure,” Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram. It gave no details of the infrastructure damage.

Administrative and civilian buildings and some cars were damaged as a result of the strikes, Synehubov added.

Russia was targeting railway lines in an attempt to disrupt desperately needed U.S. weapons deliveries, a Kyiv intelligence source said. Russia’s defence minister said Moscow would increase attacks on logistics centres.

Kharkiv, which lies about 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Open this photo in gallery: An educational institution building burns after a Russian missile strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 29.Sergey Smolentsev/Reuters

In the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, Russian missile attack on an educational institution in a popular seafront park on Monday killed at least five people and injured 32, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that in addition to those killed in the attack, one man died after suffering a stroke attributed to the strike.

Kiper said eight of the injured were in serious condition, including a 4-year-old child. Among the injured were another child and a pregnant woman.

Reuters Television footage showed the roof of the ornate building, a private law academy, all but destroyed after the strike. Firefighters were directing water on small fires still burning.

“Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum. I don’t know what else to say,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said in a video posted on Telegram. “People are going for a walk by the sea and they are shooting and killing.”

Pictures posted earlier online showed the building ablaze and smoke billowing skyward.

Video footage, which could not be immediately verified, showed people receiving treatment on the street alongside pools of blood. One photo showed officials examining part of a missile.

A student at the academy who identified herself by her first name, Maria, said the blaze was caused when the missile was intercepted.

“In front of my eyes, a missile was shot down, this was just in front of me. My doors were blown open and the glass was shaking. And then I saw this,” she told Reuters, pointing to the burning building.

“Just before this happened, we wanted to go down there for a walk, but thank God we weren’t there when it happened.”

Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a posting on a military Telegram channel, said the strike was conducted by an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said the academy’s president, a prominent former member of parliament, Serhiy Kivalov, was among the injured.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks, particular port infrastructure.