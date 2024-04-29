Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s First Minister, days after ending coalition deal

Open this photo in gallery: Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House, his official residence, where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister, avoiding having to face a no-confidence vote in his leadership, in Edinburgh, Britain, April 29, 2024.Andrew Milligan/Reuters

Scotland’s ruling Scottish National Party has been plunged into further turmoil after Humza Yousaf announced on Monday that he is resigning as party leader and First Minister.

Mr. Yousaf’s announcement came just days after he abruptly ended a coalition agreement between the SNP and the Green Party. The decision infuriated the Greens and led to a motion of non-confidence in the Scottish legislature on whether Mr. Yousaf could continue as First Minister. A vote on the motion was expected to be held this week and Mr. Yousaf was unlikely to win since without the Greens the SNP does not hold a majority of seats in the legislature.

Mr. Yousaf spent the weekend trying to cobble together support to continue as First Minister, but on Monday he acknowledged that his position was untenable.

“While a route through this week’s motion of no confidence was absolutely possible, I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power,” he said during a news conference in Edinburgh. “Therefore, after spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.”

He said he will remain First Minister until the SNP selects a new leader, likely within a few weeks.

Mr. Yousaf, 39, took over as leader in March 2023, replacing Nicola Sturgeon, who suddenly resigned after eight years in office. He narrowly won a bruising leadership race against fellow cabinet minister Kate Forbes, taking 52 per cent of the vote among party members.

The SNP has been spiralling downward ever since. Earlier this month, Ms. Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, who had been the SNP’s long-time chief executive, was charged with embezzlement as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations involving the misuse of party funds. Ms. Sturgeon has also been questioned by police along with other party officials.

The party’s popularity has also taken a beating in most opinion polls after a series of controversial policies including legislation to make it easier for people as young as 16 to change their gender through self-identification. A new hate-crime law championed by Mr. Yousaf has also been widely criticized for infringing on free speech.

The fallout with the Greens, who had been in a coalition with the SNP since 2021, came last week after the government announced that it was scrapping plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2030. The Green Party planned to hold a vote among its members about whether to continue in the coalition, but Mr. Yousaf pre-empted the ballot by announcing last Thursday that he was ending the agreement.

It’s not clear that even with a new leader the SNP can hang on to power. A new party leader must win the confidence of the legislature, which means the SNP will be dependent on winning over the Greens.

Ms. Forbes will be a front-runner to replace Mr. Yousaf but she is considered a social conservative and an environmental skeptic, putting her offside of the Greens on most policy areas.

If she or another leader cannot win majority support in the legislature, an election will be called.