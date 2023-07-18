Open this photo in gallery: Tourists queue to drink water from a fountain at the City of Arts and Sciences during a heat wave in Valencia, Spain, on July 18.EVA MANEZ/Reuters

Officials warned residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations on Tuesday to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battled wildfires.

In Italy, Red Cross teams checked on the elderly by phone while in Portugal they took to social media to warn people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water, and in Spain they reminded people to protect themselves from breathing in smoke from fires.

Several parts of southern Europe are sweating through a new heat wave, amplified by climate change, that is expected to persist for days. The U.N. weather agency said that temperatures in Europe could break the 48.8-degree Celsius (119.8-degree Fahrenheit) record set in Sicily two years ago, as concerns grew the heat would provoke a spike in deaths.

In Cyprus, health authorities confirmed that a 90-year-old man died over the weekend from heatstroke while six other elderly people have been hospitalized. All seven suffered heatstroke at home last week as temperatures surpassed 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit).

Fierce heat wave sweeps across Europe A heat wave is expected to bring extreme conditions across large swathes of southern Europe in the next few days MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE FORECAST, July 16 (°C) 0°C 10 20 30 40 50 Italy: Record European temperature of 48.8°C registered near Syracuse ,Sicily, in Aug. 2021, could be exceeded in coming days. Red alert warning issued for 10 cities, including Rome, Florence and Bologna BRITAIN GERMANY POLAND FRANCE PORTUGAL ROMANIA SPAIN BULGARIA ITALY TURKEY Syracuse GREECE Spain: Sweltering for days in temperatures of up to 45°C in much of country Temperatures could surpass 40°C in parts of France, Greece and Turkey graphic news, Sources: ClimateReanalyzer.org; ISGlobal Institute; Reuters; BBC

“Heat waves are really an invisible killer,” Panu Saaristo, emergency health unit team leader for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a briefing in Geneva. “We are experiencing hotter and hotter temperatures for longer stretches of time every single summer here in Europe.”

Heat records are being shattered all over the world, and scientists say there is a good chance that 2023 will go down as the hottest year on record, with measurements going back to the middle of the 19th century.

June saw the warmest global average temperature, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, and the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization predicted that a number of heat records were set to fall this summer. The global organization said unprecedented sea surface temperatures and low Arctic sea-ice levels were largely to blame.

Human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is making the world hotter and is being amplified by the naturally occurring El Nino weather phenomenon. But the current El Nino only started a few months ago and is still weak to moderate and isn’t expected to peak until winter.

Temperatures are expected to soar across large parts of the world after the El Nino weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, the World Meteorological Organization said. Reuters

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast to persist not only in the Mediterranean, but across North America, Asia and North Africa.

In Italy, health officials warned of extreme temperatures in 20 cities, rising to 23 on Wednesday, from Bolzano in the north to Palermo in the south.

In Greece, where a second heat wave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities.

But wildfires continued to burn out of control to the north and west of Athens.

Authorities last week introduced changes in working hours and ordered afternoon closures of the Acropolis and other ancient sites to allow workers to cope with the high heat. Temperatures as high as 44 C (111 F) are expected in parts of central and southern Greece by the end of the week.

Pedestrians cool off in water mist during heat wave in Tokyo.KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 14

Rocky Martinez tops off the ice in a cooler of bottled water at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House in Tucson, Arizona.REBECCA NOBLE/The New York Times News Service 2 of 14

A woman pours water on a man near the Colosseum, during a heat wave across Italy, as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy.REMO CASILLI/Reuters 3 of 14

A Civil protection worker shows a water bottle at a help point in front of the Colosseum to help people coping with heat, during a heat wave in Rome.TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14

A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo, during a heat wave across Italy.REMO CASILLI/Reuters 5 of 14

Pedestrians walk in the shade during heat wave conditions in Tokyo.KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 14

A Greek policeman evacuates a child from wild fire at the village of Agios Charamlabos, near the capital Athens. Europe braced for new high temperatures, under a relentless heat wave and wildfires that have scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14

A military Chinook helicopter flies over the area of Magoula, 25 km southwest of Athens where wildfires broke out.SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 14

A girl cools off in a pool amid a heat wave in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 9 of 14

Children sit in a swimming pool to cool down during a heat wave in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 10 of 14

A man places his head in the misters during an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas, Nevada.BRIDGET BENNETT/Reuters 11 of 14

Elderly people sit on benches during a heat wave, in Barcelona, Spain.ALBERT GEA/Reuters 12 of 14

Pedro, 48, and Juan, 45, metal workers, repair a guardrail on the Burjassot road during a heat wave near Valencia, Spain.EVA MANEZ/Reuters 13 of 14

Three farmers (Miguel, German and Osaman) harvest watermelons in an orchard during a heat wave, near Valencia, Spain.EVA MANEZ/Reuters 14 of 14

Most of Spain is under alert for high to extreme heat with forecasts calling for peak temperatures of 43 C (109 F) in areas along the Ebro River in the northeast and on the island of Mallorca. Spain is also dealing with a prolonged drought that has increased concerns about the risk of wildfires.

Some 400 firefighters assisted by nine water-dumping aircraft laboured to extinguish a wildfire that burned for a fourth consecutive day on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands. Authorities said that a perimeter has been established around the blaze but that it is still active.

In Switzerland, some 150 firefighters, police, troops and other emergency teams backed by helicopters fanned out Tuesday to fight a wildfire that engulfed a mountainside in the southwestern Wallis region, evacuating residents of four villages and hamlets in the area.

In a report Monday, the U.N. weather agency said that a committee of experts has verified the accuracy of the 48.8 degree Celsius record set on August 11, 2021, in Sicily. A full report has not yet been published.

The previous verified record of 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 degrees Fahrenheit) was set in Athens on July 10, 1977.

“These are not your normal weather systems of the past. They have arrived as a consequence of climate change,” said John Nairn, senior extreme heat adviser for WMO. “It is global warming, and it’s going to continue for some time.”

Nairn noted a sixfold increase in simultaneous heat waves since the 1980s, “and the trend line isn’t changing.”