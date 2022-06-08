The Corazonistas roller-hockey team competes in Bogota. They are associated with a Catholic school that introduced several players to the sport for the first time.Photography by Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

For the women of Corazonistas roller-hockey team in Bogota, the sport provides many different values. For some, it’s an opportunity to represent their country on the world stage, perhaps to study abroad and see the world; for others, it’s a time for oneself, away from the demands of work and motherhood. But for all, it’s a shared passion.

The club belongs to the Colegio Corazonista – a Catholic school where many of the players were first introduced to the sport and for whom they continue to play long after they’ve graduated.

In a country with no ice-hockey rinks, where football and cycling reign, the roller-hockey community is a tight-knit group. The Corazonistas club is one of eight women’s teams spread out across Colombian cities including Medellin, Cali and Manizales. The clubs come together three or four times a year to compete in a tournament and declare a champion – each time alternating cities where for one weekend at a time, the host is the centre of their hockey universe.

The league in Colombia isn’t the ceiling for these players, however. Many have aspirations of earning a spot on the Colombian national team, which in 2019 won back a spot to compete in this year’s World Roller Games (WRG) against the sport’s superpowers, such as Spain and host country Argentina. Colombia’s best showing was in 2012 with a third-place finish.

One player at this year’s national-team tryouts being held in Bogota is 27-year-old Sara Bedoya, who has five world-championship showings and a bronze medal. Still, the most important thing for her is to support newer players.

“The most important thing for me at these tryouts is to help the young girls who are just starting,” Ms. Bedoya said. “Since we all play each other every few months and there’s so few of us in the sport, we all know each other, so it’s important to support one another.

“The stereotype in Colombia is that women can’t play such a rough sport but there’s a lot more to it, a lot of technique and skill.”

Tryouts will continue to take place over a number of weekends in Bogota until August, when the final team will be selected ahead of the WRG in October.

Manuela Arias Patino, an up-and-coming player from Manizales, Colombia, scores a breakaway goal at tryouts on May 20 for the national roller-hockey team.

Corazonista coach Manuel (Choco) Bautista goes over strategy a a tournament on May 14. Maria Camila Roldan laces up before a match in the tournament.

Corazonista student Ana Luzardo, 17, wants to be on the national team but didn't pass preselection this year. ‘All there is to do is train very hard and try again,’ she says. ‘The sport lets me have some time to myself, away from work and family, to just be me with my teammates and do something I that I love,’ says Corazonista veteran Marchela Vargas.

The sport can be a bloody one. Paola Posso shows off the bruise left by a blocked shot. Maria Camila Roldan helps a rival club’s injured player after a high-sticking incident.

Gloves in the colours of the Colombian flag. The players that make it through tryouts over the summer will have a chance to play at the World Roller Games in Argentina this October. Sara Bedoya leads a warmup at national tryouts on May 20. She has competed in five championships and won bronze once, but says her priority at tryouts is ‘to help the young girls who are just starting.’

