Open this photo in gallery: A Ukrainian serviceman rides an armoured recovery military vehicle in Donetsk region, June 12, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters

Ukrainian troops appeared on Monday to have liberated two more small villages in the southeast of the country, as a large-scale counteroffensive aimed at driving invading Russian troops out of the country gathered pace.

The direction of the push, while slow-moving so far, suggests that the main target of the counteroffensive may be to cut the so-called “land bridge” of occupied territory connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow has illegally held since 2014. The establishment of the overland connection to Crimea via parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine, is the most significant strategic gain Russia has made over the course of this 15-month-old war.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar posted a photo to her Telegram account on Monday of troops posing with the country’s yellow-and-blue flag in the town of Storozheve, in the Donetsk region, south of the frontline city of Velyka Novosilka, and on a back road to Mariupol, a shattered Azov Sea port that Russia has occupied since May, 2022. Ms. Malyar said the troops were from Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade.

Video geolocated to Storozheve, which had only a few hundred residents before the war, showed a group of Ukrainian soldiers walking down a dirt road, past small stone and wooden houses that appeared to have each been damaged by gunfire. Ukraine claimed on Sunday to have liberated the nearby villages of Neskuchny, Blahodatne and Makarivka.

Later Monday, Ukraine claimed to have liberated the town of Novodarivka, about 12 kilometres west of Makarivka, on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia, however, declared Monday that it had repelled the Ukrainian assault in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Independent confirmation of the situation on the frontline is almost impossible, with Kyiv imposing increasingly tight media controls and Moscow barring most foreign media outright.

The apparent Ukrainian gains amount to a push five kilometres deep into Russian-held territory. The distance from the Velyka Novosilka to the Azov Sea coast is roughly 120 kilometres, and Ukrainian troops will have to push through several long-established Russian defence lines to get there.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is backed by billions of dollars’ worth of Western-donated military equipment, including 100-plus main battle tanks. Video posted by Russian military bloggers appears to show destroyed Leopard-2 tanks, which have been supplied by Canada, Germany and other countries, as well as wrecked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which were donated by the U.S. That blunted Ukrainian thrust appears to have occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian military reported two dozen major battles over the previous 24 hours, along an arcing frontline more than 1,000 kilometres long. Four civilians were reportedly killed, and 16 others were injured, by Russian shelling over that period.

Oleksandr Musiienko, a Kyiv-based military analyst, said Ukraine was pushing forward on four parts of the frontline – including towards Svatove, in the Luhansk region, and around the battered city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk, as well as the Velyka Novosilka and Zaporizhzhia offensives. He said it was too early to say which of the four would emerge as the main thrust of the campaign.

“We have some success already. Ukrainians are moving forward in the direction of Mariupol, and we are also moving forward in the direction of Bakhmut,” Mr. Musiienko said. “I’m not sure it will move very quickly, but we are moving forwards, some villages are liberated, and the Russians are moving back.”

Mr. Musiienko said the only clear target so far was Ukraine’s intent “to break the land bridge to Crimea… but I’m not ready to say that Mariupol is the main goal, though it could be.”

The counteroffensive comes as Ukraine is coming to grips with the damage done by last week’s explosion of the Nova Kakhkovka dam, which drove thousands of people from their homes and destroyed vast swathes of rich farmland. Ukraine accuses the Russian military of intentionally destroying the dam in order to widen the Dnipro River and prevent a Ukrainian attack along that part of the frontline.

At least 10 people died in the flooding, which also destroyed a major hydroelectric station, and 42 other people are missing.

Monday was a holiday in Russia, marking the 32nd anniversary of the country’s declaration of sovereignty from the Soviet Union. At a ceremony in the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin said it was a “difficult time” for the country, and called on Russians to “unite our society even more strongly” and “support our heroes taking part in the special military operation.”

Mr. Putin, who ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 – including a failed attempt to seize Kyiv – has yet to formally declare war.