A Ukrainian serviceman patrols on a street in the village of Blagodatne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 16.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine’s armed forces have halted a Russian offensive towards the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east of the country, and are advancing in the south, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Friday.

“We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine is in the early stages of its most ambitious counterattack since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and says it has retaken eight villages, its first substantial gains on the battlefield for seven months.

But Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces have yet to push to the main defensive lines that Russia has had months to prepare.

“Indeed, we still have the main events ahead of us. And the main blow is still to come. Indeed, some of the reserves – these are staged things – will be activated later,” Maliar said.

She said Russian forces still aimed to gain control of the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military operation in the south was going according to plan and its forces were advancing, even if minefields were slowing them down, she said.

“In the military, according to their reports and positions, everything is moving according to plan. It is not necessary to expect the offensive to be something very fast,” Maliar said.

“Every day we are advancing, every day. Yes, it is gradual, but our forces are gaining a foothold on these borders and they are advancing steadily.”

Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the battlefield. Each side says the other has suffered heavy losses since Ukraine began its counteroffensive, and Moscow has not acknowledged Ukraine’s recent military gains.

At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on a trolleybus company in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial post on the Telegram messaging app that a municipal transport company had been hit by “targeted fire” in the attack.

Describing it as “another Russian terrorist attack”, he said a 55-year-old man was killed on the spot and five others were taken to hospital.

In a later post, he had said a 43-year-old man had also died of his wounds in hospital.

Prokudin posted several photographs from the scene, with one showing what appeared to be a dead man in the foreground and two trolleybuses in the background. Other images showed emergency workers attending to the wounded.

The prosecutor’s office said the attack took place around 10.20 a.m. Kyiv time (0720 GMT) and that it had launched an investigation. Russia, which began it’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies targeting civilians.

Russian forces have continued shelling Kherson from positions they hold in the wider Kherson region despite flooding this month caused by the destruction of the Khakovka dam, which lies upstream from the city on the Dnipro River.