Vacationing woman killed by three sharks in attack while snorkeling in Bahamas



Torrance, California, United States
The Associated Press
A shark attack has killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Rose Island.

Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsay’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

