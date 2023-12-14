Open this photo in gallery: A woman walks past an electronic screen on the facade of a building showing an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a quote from his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, December 14, 2023.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his war aims in Ukraine were unchanged since the start of the invasion, and made it clear that he has further territorial ambitions there, sending a belligerent message at a time the West’s long-term support for Kyiv looks increasingly uncertain.

“There will be peace when we achieve our goals,” Mr. Putin said near the start of a marathon question-and-answer session that was carried live on Russian television. Those goals, he said, remain the demilitarization of Ukraine, as well as the supposed “de-Nazification” of the country’s government, which the Kremlin falsely describes as far right.

“Either we get an agreement, or we resolve this by force,” Mr. Putin said. One year after he illegally claimed to have annexed four Ukrainian regions – in addition to Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 – Mr. Putin made clear that he has further territorial ambitions in Ukraine, saying the southern port of Odesa “is a Russian city, everyone knows that.”

The longtime Russian leader repeated his argument that the United States and its allies had forced Russia into launching its invasion almost two years ago by moving to integrate Ukraine into the NATO alliance. Another condition of peace in Ukraine, he said, would be Kyiv adopting official neutrality.

Mr. Putin sounded increasingly confident about his country’s chances on the battlefield, mocking this year’s Ukrainian counteroffensive, which failed to break through the main Russian defensive lines. He said Russian troops – which occupy about 17 per cent of Ukrainian territory – are now back on the offensive. “Almost along the entire front line, our armed forces, let’s say modestly, are improving their position.”

Ukrainian and Western military analysts agree that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has largely come to an end, and that Russian troops have regained the initiative along much of the front. Russian troops, however, are said to be taking heavy casualties in their effort to retake the industrial city of Avdiivka, in the southeastern Donetsk region. Avdiivka is almost 700 kilometres from Kyiv, which Russia tried and failed to capture at the outset of the war.

At one point in the over four-hour-long session, Mr. Putin took questions from Russian troops said to be stationed near the front line in Ukraine. The sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

Mr. Putin said Western military aid for Ukraine – key to that country’s resilience through the first 21 months of war – is running out. “Today Ukraine produces almost nothing. Everything is brought from the West as a freebie, but the free stuff is going to run out some day, and it seems it already is, little by little,” he said. Meanwhile, he said, Russia currently had some 617,000 troops in Ukraine – including some 244,000 conscript soldiers – and did not currently need another round of mobilization.

The remarks came as wrangling continues in Washington over the fate of some US$50-billion in military aid for Ukraine, which Republicans in Congress say they will continue to block unless the Biden administration agrees to tough new controls on the U.S. border with Mexico. In separate talks in Brussels this week, Hungary has said it will block talks on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union unless Kyiv makes peace with Moscow, something President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not consider until Russia withdraws all its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The 71-year-old Mr. Putin complained about what he called the international community’s double-standards towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which Moscow dubs a “special military operation” – and Israel’s war to eradicate the Islamist Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip.

Mr. Putin called the war in Gaza a “catastrophe,” and said that it had led to rising anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim sentiment around the world. He said Russia supported the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Thursday’s carefully staged event saw Mr. Putin alternate between taking questions from Kremlin-friendly journalists and having pre-screened interactions with supposed “ordinary Russians.” It was the first time Mr. Putin – who in the past held an annual press conference as well as a separate yearly call-in show – has held either event since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Almost unmentioned in Thursday’s television marathon was the fact Mr. Putin – who has ruled Russia as either president or prime minister since 1999 – recently announced that he will run again for another six-year term in presidential elections scheduled for March. Previous elections have seen the Kremlin screen out all serious opposition candidates so that voting day is a de facto coronation.

Mr. Putin’s most prominent political opponent, Alexey Navalny, has been jailed since early 2021, shortly after Mr. Navalny survived a poisoning that the Bellingcat open-source investigations group found was carried out by Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. Mr. Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation says he disappeared from his prison eight days ago, shortly after Mr. Navalny – posting a message via his lawyers to his social media accounts – called on Russians to vote for any candidate besides Mr. Putin in next year’s election.

“Putin is afraid of a man whom he tried to poison, put in jail, has been kept in the punishment cell with a lack of food and no heat — never enough, fear is high, now Putin is cutting Navalny off all means of communications,” Russian journalist and historian Yevgenia Albats, now living in exile, wrote Wednesday on the X social network.

Responding to a question from The New York Times – one of the few Western news organizations invited to attend the press conference – Mr. Putin confirmed that Russia was in negotiations with the U.S. over the fate of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, as well as Paul Whelan, an Ottawa-born former U.S. Marine. Both men are in prison in Russia on espionage charges that the Wall Street Journal and Mr. Whelan’s family say are trumped up. Mr. Putin described the negotiations with the U.S. as “difficult,” but said he hoped the issue would be resolved.

None of the journalists or citizens in attendance asked Mr. Putin about the fact that he was indicted in March by the International Criminal Court for overseeing the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime.

Mr. Putin’s television marathon came at the same time as Oleg Orlov, chairman of Memorial, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights organization, was on trial in Moscow for supposedly “discrediting the Russian army” by publicly opposing the invasion of Ukraine.

“I have no remorse or regret. Neither for protesting this horrendous war, nor for deciding to publicly define the current political regime in my country,” Mr. Orlov told the court in his closing remarks. “I love my country and I want it to have a strong state that is based on law instead of brute force. Now, unfortunately, the opposite is true.”

Memorial said the Moscow court reversed Mr. Orlov’s previous conviction on Thursday, and sent the case back to the prosecutor’s office. Mr. Orlov was to remain in prison, however.