Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 24, 2024.STAFF/Reuters

The International Court of Justice will announce on Friday whether it will impose an emergency order on Israel to require it to take action to prevent a possible genocide in Gaza.

The world court, based in The Hague, says it will hold a public sitting at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, in which the court’s president, Joan Donoghue of the United States, will read the court’s order.

The controversial case has sparked political divisions around the world, but South Africa’s legal team has argued that the court application is the only way to end the suffering of the people of Gaza in the devastating war that began in October.

The court heard two days of hearings on the case on Jan. 11 and 12, in which lawyers for South Africa and Israel argued over whether the interim court order – known as “provisional measures” – should be issued against Israel.

South Africa has asked the court to issue an emergency order requiring Israel to prevent “irreparable harm” to Gaza’s people by halting its military offensive in Gaza and lifting its siege of the Palestinian territory. It argues that Israel’s siege and bombing campaign could be a violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention, and it says Israel has a legal obligation under the convention to take steps to prevent a genocide.

The ruling on emergency measures will be decided by a majority of the court’s 17 judges, including two temporary judges who were appointed for this case from South Africa and Israel. The other judges, aside from Ms. Donoghue, are from a range of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Pacific.

Dozens of countries have voiced their support for South Africa’s court application. A few, including the United States and Germany, have criticized the case. Others, including Canada, have not expressed an opinion on the merits of the case but have emphasized that they fully support the court.

This week, 210 lawmakers in the U.S. Congress signed a letter attacking the South African court application.

In an 84-page legal brief that it submitted to the court in late December, the South African government argued that Israel’s government and military commanders had “genocidal intent” in their siege and bombing campaign in Gaza. The brief included nine pages of examples of comments by Israeli politicians and army officer, including speeches that used terms such as “human animals” and statements declaring that an “entire nation” was responsible for the attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

In the court hearing, South African lawyers presented a video of Israeli soldiers in Gaza waving guns and dancing as they sang: “There are no uninvolved civilians.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the court case by accusing South Africa of acting as representatives of the Hamas group that committed atrocities in southern Israel in October. He also declared that the world court cannot stop Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Nobody will stop us – not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anybody else,” he said in a speech after the court hearings, referring to Iran and its militia allies.