World In Photos: Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebrations

In Photos

In Photos: Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebrations

Normally an apolitical event, this year’s Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall has been taken over by the President. It will feature military might, a parade, fireworks and protesters .

Men work next to a military vehicle before the Fourth of July event with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

People march in the Independence Day parade in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the US military participate in the Fourth of July parade.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

A girl carries a U.S. flag in the Fourth of July Independence Day parade.

CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

The "Sikhs of America" group marches in the Independence Day parade.

ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall in Washington.

Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

People gather at the Baby Trump balloon during the Fourth of July festivities.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Trump supporters and anti-Trump people interact during the Fourth of July festivities.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Figurines depicting US President Donald Trump are seen for sale along the National Mall.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Independence Day revellers pose in front of a Humvee parked on a street in Washington.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

