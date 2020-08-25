Reuters photographer Andrew Winning dies of brain cancer at 49

Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer of Mexico, where he remained until assuming the role of senior photographer in London, in 2008. He went on to be the head of the UK pictures desk. Andrew's own production was of a vast range of stories, from natural disasters and civil conflict in Latin America, to war in North Africa and major sports events.

Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in southwest England, May 17, 2013. Andrew Winning/Reuters 1 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Elite special police run for cover after gunfire was heard from inside the Japanese ambassador's residence in Lima January 27, 1997. Andrew Winning/Reuters 2 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Chinese President Jiang Zemin walks past a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer after arriving at the Museum of Anthropology to attend the APEC summit in Vancouver, November 25, 1997. The APEC leaders were given leather jackets to wear at the summit. Andrew Winning/Reuters 3 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Ten-year-old Braa Mabrok from Brega cries in pain as she has the shrapnel wounds to the legs dressed by medical staff at Ajdabiyah hospital April 4, 2011. Andrew Winning/Reuters 4 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. Andrew Winning/Reuters 5 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: A rebel fighter prepares to tow away a government vehicle mounted with heavy machine gun after it was hit by a NATO airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Brega April 5, 2011. Andrew Winning/Reuters 6 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Police arrest a pro-Tibet protester outside the Chinese embassy, during a visit by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, in central London February 1, 2009. Andrew Winning/Reuters 7 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: A rebel fighter is treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Ajdabiyah April 9, 2011. Andrew Winning/Reuters 8 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: A resident takes souvenir snaps of wrecked telephone company vehicles after Hurricane Pauline devastated Mexico's famous tourist resort of Acapulco October 9, 1997. Andrew Winning/Reuters 9 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: A Nicaraguan soldier carries 5-year-old Wendy Dinosta from a US Blackhawk helicopter after she was evacuated from the north-eastern town of Wiwili with a broken femur November 5, 1998. Reuters 10 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: British Army Lieutenant Daniel John Clack's fiancee Amy Tinley (2nd L), mother Sue Clack (L), and brother James (R) gather just before his coffin is driven through the town of Wootton Bassett, western England, August 18, 2011. Andrew Winning/Reuters 11 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Cuban leader Fidel Castro (R) and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez joke during a batting session where Chavez pitched to Castro after taking part in a friendly baseball game between their two countries at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. Andrew Winning/Reuters 12 of 14

Open this photo in gallery: Bronze medallist Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada competes in the ribbon competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. Andrew Winning/Reuters 13 of 14