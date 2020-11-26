 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Tigray refugees flee conflict in Ethiopia

Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender.

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray people stand on a hill top overlooking Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

1 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, arrive at Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

2 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray people arrive at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Sudan.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

3 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray women, who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, sit on a hill top overlooking Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

4 of 8

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray men work to build shelters at Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

5 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray men stand in line to receive food cooked by Sudanese women volunteers at Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

6 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Volunteer Sudanese women cooking for Tigray people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

7 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Tigray people at Umm Rakouba refugee camp as the sun sets.

Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

8 of 8

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies