Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Donald Trump has been criminally indicted for orchestrating a plot to overturn his 2020 election loss and inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, the former president’s most serious criminal charges yet.

At the behest of special counsel Jack Smith, a Washington grand jury on Tuesday charged the former U.S. president with four offences related to attempting to obstruct the outcome of the election and conspiring against people’s rights to vote. The indictment references six co-conspirators, but none are so far charged alongside Mr. Trump.

The charges land a little more than a year before Mr. Trump attempts to reclaim the White House, plunging the world’s most powerful country into the unprecedented situation of prosecuting a top presidential contender for seeking to overthrow the constitutional system he seeks to lead.

Mr. Trump is accused of putting pressure on state officials, the U.S. Department of Justice and his own vice-president, Mike Pence, to reverse Joe Biden’s election victory using slates of fake presidential electors. When that scheme failed, Mr. Trump organized the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that ended with a deadly riot at the Capitol as Congress met to certify Mr. Biden’s victory.

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Mr. Smith told reporters in Washington during a brief appearance Tuesday evening. “It was fuelled by lies. Lies by the defendant, targeted at disrupting a bedrock function of the nation’s government.”

Mr. Smith said he would seek a “speedy trial” of Mr. Trump and that his investigation was not yet finished. He also praised the police officers who defended the Capitol that day as “heroes,” “patriots” and “the very best of us.”

In a statement on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, Mr. Trump called Mr. Smith “Deranged” and accused him of trying to “interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024.”

Mr. Trump, who continues to falsely claim that the Democrats rigged the election, is the top contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He has not ruled out the possibility of attempting to pardon himself if he wins the election.

The former president already faces another federal criminal indictment from Mr. Smith for keeping top-secret documents – including U.S. nuclear secrets and plans for a hypothetical war with Iran – after leaving the White House, refusing to give them back and trying to cover up his possession of the documents by having security video at his home in Florida deleted. New York state prosecutors have also charged Mr. Trump in connection with paying hush money to a porn star to cover up an alleged extramarital affair.

The expanding list of charges means Mr. Trump will be fighting in court even as he battles to reclaim his country’s highest office. A trial on the documents charges has been scheduled for next May, after Republican primaries have chosen the party’s presidential candidate but before the general election itself.

In the weeks immediately after the 2020 election, Mr. Trump asked Republican legislators in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania to throw out Mr. Biden’s victory. In a telephone call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Mr. Trump told him to “find” enough votes to reverse the Democratic win.

Officials at the Justice Department and in Mr. Pence’s office have said Mr. Trump also pressed them to help him hold on to power.

Mr. Trump’s allies then pushed a range of outlandish conspiracy theories, including that the government of Venezuela used internet-enabled thermostats to manipulate voting machines to erase ballots cast for Mr. Trump.

The plot to overturn the election results also allegedly involved an effort to assemble fake slates of Republican electors in states won by Mr. Biden. The idea was to have state legislatures, Mr. Pence or Congress substitute these fake electors for the real ones, tipping the composition of the U.S. Electoral College in Mr. Trump’s favour.

Most Republican elected officials, however, refused to go along with Mr. Trump’s plans. So he exhorted his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was set to meet to certify Mr. Biden’s victory. “Be there, will be wild!” he promised in a tweet. During a speech that day, he urged protesters to descend on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The armed mob stormed into the Capitol, trashed the building, hunted lawmakers and Mr. Pence, beat up police officers and forced members of Congress and their staff to flee.

According to accounts of former White House officials, Mr. Trump wanted to join the crowd but was restrained by his security detail. For several hours, he watched the riot unfold on television before ultimately releasing a short video praising the insurrectionists but asking them to go home.

The FBI has charged more than 1,000 people in connection with the riot, of whom almost 600 have pleaded guilty and nearly 100 have been convicted at trial of a range of offences. Some of the most serious indictments involve leaders of far-right groups accused of planning the riot in advance. Text messages have suggested some of them knew Mr. Trump was planning to urge protesters to march on Congress.

The former president could yet face more charges. A grand jury in Georgia is considering a state-level indictment related to his attempts to get Mr. Raffensperger and legislators to throw out Mr. Biden’s victory.

Mr. Trump is already the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice – once for withholding military aid to Ukraine in a bid to force Kyiv to open an investigation into Mr. Biden and then for attempting to overturn the election. In both cases, the Senate did not reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him.

In May, a New York jury found him liable for sexual battery in the case of magazine writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered him to pay her US$5-million in damages.

Late last year, a Democratic-led congressional committee voted to recommend that the Justice Department lay charges against Mr. Trump over the Jan. 6 riot. The committee had no power to indict, but its exhortation – which came after months of closely watched hearings laying out evidence of Mr. Trump’s role in the attack – put public pressure on the criminal investigation.

The committee said Mr. Trump’s campaign network tried to discourage witnesses from testifying and offered to cover legal fees for some.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland has been criticized by legal scholars for the apparent slowness of the investigation into Mr. Trump; the timing of the charges means they almost certainly will not be resolved before the election.

But Mr. Garland has sought to project an air of impartiality. Last autumn he appointed Mr. Smith in a bid to give the investigation some independence from the Justice Department, many of whose top leaders, including Mr. Garland, were appointed by Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted. Justice Department memos from the 1970s and 1990s concluded that a sitting president should not be charged because it would incapacitate the federal government – but a former president could be.