Open this photo in gallery: Arron Ochs and Michael Warren voted in the Republican primary in Twain Harte, Calif. on March 5. Polls suggest former President Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination in the state, the biggest prize on Super Tuesday.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump is set to seal his grip on the Republican Party’s U.S. presidential nomination after residents of 16 states cast ballots on the single largest day of the primary calendar.

Early returns showed the front-runner cruising to victory in Super Tuesday states across the country, from population powerhouse Texas to mid-size states such as Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Polls suggested he would also win California, the day’s biggest prize.

With President Joe Biden expected to steamroll over his token opposition in Democratic primaries, the result moves the country closer to a November rematch between the two men.

So far unclear is the fate of Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador who outlasted a dozen other candidates to become Mr. Trump’s final competitor for the Republican crown. She appeared to be giving Mr. Trump a run for his money in Massachusetts and Vermont, two liberal New England states.

Despite handily losing all but one of the previous contests to Mr. Trump, she has so far remained in the race, vowing to stay in at least until Super Tuesday. But falling too far behind could make it impossible to continue fundraising and kneecap her campaign.

As Biden-Trump rematch becomes more certain, Super Tuesday raises other questions

Although Mr. Trump racked up dominant victories in early-voting states, Tuesday’s contests are the first to add significantly to his delegate count. In addition to the country’s two most populous states, and several others in the country’s east and south, other major centres voting include Minnesota and Colorado. By next week, when Georgia and Washington State vote, he could amass an insurmountable majority.

Mr. Trump has triumphed despite facing 91 criminal charges, including several for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, two civil court judgments against him worth hundreds of millions of dollars and a platform that has drawn accusations of authoritarianism.

He had one legal headache lifted this week when the U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, overturned an attempt by Colorado’s top court to keep Mr. Trump off the ballot. The case turned on the interpretation of the 14th amendment to the Constitution, which bars insurrectionists from holding federal office. The Supreme Court, however, ruled that only the federal government and not state officials could determine who had taken part in an insurrection and should therefore be banned from power.

Despite all of Mr. Trump’s legal travails, he has been able to attract new voters.

“It’s just hitting me too hard now, with gas prices and a lot of things going up – our food, energy. It’s just time to make change,” said Arron Ochs, 51, as he cast a ballot for Mr. Trump in Twain Harte, a small California town set among the pine trees of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Mr. Ochs, who helps veterans secure housing, said he had never before voted in any election. He came out despite being sick with bronchitis.

Mr. Trump is “going to set our country straight again,” added his father-in-law, Michael Warren, who was critical of current political leaders “spending all our money on all these illegals coming into our country. Not good. Not good.”

Ms. Haley assailed Mr. Trump for praising dictators, threatening to abandon NATO allies to Russian invasion and running a drama-filled White House during his time in office. “Chaos follows him,” she often said. She pointed to polling that shows a strong majority of Americans do not want Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden to run again, casting both as tired and angry old men.

She held out hope for an upset in moderate states such as New Hampshire, as well as in her home state of South Carolina. But in both cases, Mr. Trump won easily. Her sole victory came in the District of Columbia, where the small contingent of Republicans in the country’s capital lined up for her this past weekend.

Evangelical Christians flocking to Trump in greater numbers than ever

Ms. Haley’s hopes Tuesday were focused on Virginia, where much of her party’s pre-Trump establishment lives in the Washington suburbs, and moderate Minnesota.

But she attracted accusations of pandering to bigotry when she failed to cite slavery as the cause of the Civil War and suggested there was nothing wrong with liking the Confederate flag as a symbol of Southern pride. After such episodes, she tightened her campaign events, eschewing questions from the audience.

Mr. Trump, for his part, campaigned hard on his signature issue: rounding up and deporting undocumented immigrants while closing the country to asylum seekers, at a time when migration at the southern border has reached record levels.

He has also argued that it is time to end the war in Ukraine, which likely would mean pushing for territorial concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His platform includes provisions for purging the civil service and installing more political appointees, while in interviews he has floated using the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents.

In California, voter Cary Dahl saw Ms. Haley’s polished persona as a liability rather than an asset. “She’s wishy-washy and I don’t think she would be a good person as a president,” he said, adding Mr. Trump is “not afraid.”

His wife, Monica Dahl, said during his time in office, “he wasn’t backing down from people who are trying to screw us.” She referred to the famously inarticulate Mr. Biden as “this guy who can’t even form a sentence.”

The state is key to Mr. Trump’s hopes, given its newly amended voting rules. Any candidate who secures a simple majority of the vote will get all 169 delegates, more than any other state.

Although the state is dominated by the Democrats, its inland regions hold a sizable conservative population that has become a stronghold for the former president.

“America is being attacked from inside and from out. And the only person who can pull this off, and stop the elitists from doing this crap, is President Trump,” said Randy Miller, a retired fire chief. He faulted a globalist-minded elite for “trying to make America into a Europe. And we’re not going to go for it.”