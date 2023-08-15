Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. president Donald Trump, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, campaigns in Erie, Pa., on July 29.MADDIE MCGARVEY/The New York Times News Service

Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would release a detailed report next Monday on what he called “election fraud” in the state of Georgia in 2020.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social media app.

David Shribman: Trump’s fourth indictment is perhaps the greatest challenge to America’s 236-year-old Constitution

Since his defeat in 2020, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the election was marred by widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by courts, state reviews and members of his own administration.