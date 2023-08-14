Open this photo in gallery: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney receives documents from County Court Clerk Che Alexander on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.Megan Varner/Getty Images

Donald Trump and 18 of his associates have been criminally indicted with racketeering in Georgia for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state, the fourth set of charges the former president has faced in as many months and the second related to his attempt to illegally cling to power.

A grand jury in Atlanta, at the behest of district attorney Fani Willis, laid 41 charges – including 13 against Mr. Trump directly – on Monday evening. Others charged alongside Mr. Trump include former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Speaking with reporters shortly before midnight, Ms. Willis said Mr. Trump and his associates formed “a criminal enterprise” to “accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning Jan. 20, ‘21.”

She said the 19 people indicted would have until next Friday, Aug. 25, at noon to turn themselves in. Her aim is to start a trial within six months.

Mr. Trump and his associates are accused of putting pressure on Republican officials in the state to “find” additional votes to reverse the election result; encouraging legislators to throw out the Democratic Party victory in the state; and assembling a slate of fake electoral college members.

The state-level charges come the same month as a federal indictment of Mr. Trump for trying to overturn the election and sparking the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. He also faces a federal case over his handling of classified documents and New York state charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star.

These momentous cases – the first time a former U.S. president has been either criminally charged or accused of plotting a coup against his own country’s government – will unfold in parallel to the 2024 presidential election, in which Mr. Trump remains the runaway favourite for the Republican nomination.

The state-level indictments could prove a particular problem for Mr. Trump: Unlike federal charges, which he could have dismissed via a pardon or pressure on the Department of Justice if he returns to the White House, Mr. Trump would have no direct influence over the prosecution in Atlanta.

Georgia was the closest state in the 2020 presidential election, won by Democratic contender Joe Biden by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes. It is also a place in the middle of a political sea change: Once solidly conservative, it has become increasingly competitive because of an influx of new residents to Atlanta and its suburbs.

In a call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in January of 2021, Mr. Trump demanded that he “find 11,780 votes” to overcome Mr. Biden’s victory. Mr. Trump appeared to threaten Mr. Raffensperger and other state officials with criminal prosecution. “That’s a big risk to you,” he said.

In the state, Mr. Trump’s allies also put together a slate of fake Republican electors to substitute for Georgia’s actual electors, who were supporting Mr. Biden. They also tampered with voting machinery in Coffee County in an effort to find evidence of election fraud.

The actions in Georgia were part of an effort by Mr. Trump and his associates to reverse Mr. Biden’s victory in several key swing states. The plan was to have state legislatures, members of Congress and then-vice president Mike Pence throw out the election results and accept the slates of fake electors to tilt the electoral college to Mr. Trump.

When most Republican officials refused to go along with the plan, Mr. Trump assembled his supporters in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and told them to descend on the Capitol as lawmakers were gathering to certify Mr. Biden’s victory.

Through it all, Mr. Trump repeatedly lied that the election had been rigged.

John Lauro, one of the former president’s lawyers, said Mr. Trump’s actions were not criminal because he sincerely believed he was encouraging Mr. Raffensperger to crack down on voter fraud.

“What he was asking for is the secretary of state to act appropriately and find these votes that were counted illegally,” Mr. Lauro said on the TV program Meet the Press. “That was an aspirational ask.”

Mr. Lauro has also said he would defend Mr. Trump on the grounds that he was exercising his right to freedom of speech and expression under the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution by telling people to overturn the election.

Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert at Harvard University, said such a defence would be “ridiculous.” The charges against the former president don’t relate to his speech itself but to the effort to overturn the election that he was promoting.

“The fact that he used words to plot to overthrow the government doesn’t give him a free-speech defence. It’s like holding up a bank with a note that says ‘your money or your life,’ " he said.

Atlanta is bracing for protests amid the indictment. Other hearings at the courthouse have been rescheduled and crowd barriers set up outside. At Mr. Trump’s previous court hearings, however, demonstrations have been peaceful.

Ms. Willis has been investigating Mr. Trump for more than two years. A Democrat, she was elected district attorney for Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, in 2020. Ms. Willis has a reputation for prosecuting large, complicated racketeering cases: these include an attempt by Atlanta school officials to inflate test scores and an alleged street gang led by rapper Young Thug.

Mr. Trump’s legal team has repeatedly tried to shut down the Georgia investigation pre-emptively but has so far been denied by the courts.

There is nothing stopping Mr. Trump from running for or serving as president even if charged or convicted and he maintains an enormous polling lead over his rivals in the Republican primaries. He is also polling roughly even with Mr. Biden in a prospective rematch.

So far, much of Mr. Trump’s legal strategy has been to try to delay the cases against him until after the election in hopes of at least ending the federal cases if he gets back into office.