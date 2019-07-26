 Skip to main content

U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

Lawrence Hurley
Washington
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26.

The Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration redirect US$2.5-billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon to help build his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.

The conservative-majority court on a 5-4 vote blocked in full a ruling by a federal judge in California, barring the Republican President from spending the money on the basis that Congress did not specifically authorize the funds to be spent on the wall project fiercely opposed by Democrats and Mexico’s government.

