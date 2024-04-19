How many studio albums has Taylor Swift released to date? Take our arts and culture quiz

1 Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, released at midnight today. How many studio albums has she released in total? a. 14 b. 8 c. 11 d. 12 11. The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th studio album. Her 10th album, Midnights, won album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

2 Toronto’s annual Hot Docs film festival opens next week. The fest’s 168 films will play in three Toronto theatres. Which of the following theatres is not showing Hot Docs movies this year? a. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema b. Scotiabank Theatre Toronto c. TIFF Lightbox d. The Royal Theatre The Royal Theatre. This year films are screening at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto and the TIFF Lightbox. To help you get the most out of the fest, we’ve rounded up six must-watch films and everything you need to know to attend.

3 At the end of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya's character Chani disappears into the desert riding what? a. A camel b. A sandworm c. A spice harvester d. An ornithopter A sandworm. Audiences who haven’t yet had a chance to catch the eye-popping and ear-splitting film the way it was meant to be seen (in IMAX, Barry Hertz writes) can now watch it on the screens of their choice.

4 Who is the only Canadian shortlisted for the Griffin Poetry Prize? a. Canisia Lubrin b. George McWhirter c. Dionne Brand d. George Elliott Clarke George McWhirter. Irish-Canadian poet George McWhirter made the list for Self-Portrait in the Zone of Silence, his translation of works by Homero Aridjis, which were originally written in Spanish.

5 Sophie Grégoire Trudeau embraces uncertainty in her latest creative work, Closer Together. What type of work is it? a. A screenplay b. An album c. A memoir d. A poetry collection A memoir. The book mixes spirituality-infused self-help and inspiration for the mind and body with personal memoir, Marsha Lederman writes.

