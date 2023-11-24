1 This week, Mirvish announced that a high-profile musical would be returning to Toronto in 2024. Which one? a. Mamma Mia! b. The Lion King c. The Phantom of the Opera d. Cats The Lion King. The highest-grossing stage musical in history will return to Toronto next fall. Mirvish previously produced The Lion King from March, 2000, to January, 2004, for 1,567 performances.

2 This year’s Writer’s Trust awards were handed out on Nov. 21. Which novel won the Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize? a. Birnam Wood b. Study for Obedience c. In the Upper Country d. Learned by Heart In the Upper Country. Kai Thomas’s novel won the $60,000 prize; in all, more than $300,000 in prizes were handed out at the ceremony.

3 Canadian dancer Louise Lecavalier’s new show, Stations, opens in Toronto this week. She’s famous for dancing in the music video of which musician? a. David Bowie b. Celine Dion c. Madonna d. Lady Gaga David Bowie. Lecavalier appeared alongside Bowie in his music video for Fame, and toured with the singer on his 1990 Sound and Vision tour. “David was curious,” Lecavalier told The Globe of her famous dance partner. “He didn’t find what everyone else finds.”

4 The 2023 Sobey Art Award went to Inuvialuk artist Kablusiak. In what year was she previously nominated for the visual art prize? a. 2020 b. 2019 c. 2017 d. 2022 2019. The announcement was made Saturday in Ottawa at the National Gallery of Canada, where, prophetically, one of Kablusiak’s pieces is on display. The piece, a stone carving of a kneeling figure with dollar signs attached, is entitled TY Again Mr. Sobey.

5 In Dream Scenario, Nicolas Cage plays a university professor who begins appearing in everyone’s dreams. What Canadian actor co-stars in the film? a. Michael Cera b. Seth Rogen c. Jay Baruchel d. Elliot Page Michael Cera. Globe film critic Barry Hertz writes that Cera is perfectly cast as a smarmy marketing guru in the film, which he also says is “a thoroughly imaginative and mostly brilliant movie from Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli that is easily the best thing – real or otherwise – that Cage has starred in for ages.”

