Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
The Lion King. The highest-grossing stage musical in history will return to Toronto next fall. Mirvish previously produced The Lion King from March, 2000, to January, 2004, for 1,567 performances.
In the Upper Country. Kai Thomas’s novel won the $60,000 prize; in all, more than $300,000 in prizes were handed out at the ceremony.
David Bowie. Lecavalier appeared alongside Bowie in his music video for Fame, and toured with the singer on his 1990 Sound and Vision tour. “David was curious,” Lecavalier told The Globe of her famous dance partner. “He didn’t find what everyone else finds.”
2019. The announcement was made Saturday in Ottawa at the National Gallery of Canada, where, prophetically, one of Kablusiak’s pieces is on display. The piece, a stone carving of a kneeling figure with dollar signs attached, is entitled TY Again Mr. Sobey.
Michael Cera. Globe film critic Barry Hertz writes that Cera is perfectly cast as a smarmy marketing guru in the film, which he also says is “a thoroughly imaginative and mostly brilliant movie from Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli that is easily the best thing – real or otherwise – that Cage has starred in for ages.”
How well did you do?
