1 Last week, The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz ranked the Top 20 best Canadian Halloween movies ever made. Which film was No. 1? a. Skinamarink b. Ginger Snaps c. The Fly d. Pontypool The Fly. Cronenberg’s horror classic isn’t technically Canadian – it was financed by 20th Century Fox – but “the Toronto-shot movie lives and breathes thanks to its Canadian blood and guts,” Hertz wrote. The whole list is perfect Halloweekend viewing.

2 Dame Magdalene Odundo’s ceramics are on display now at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, with her exhibition, Magdalene Odundo: A Dialogue with Objects. Prior to the exhibition, how many of her works were held by public collections in Canada? a. One b. Three c. Seven d. Zero One. Odundo spoke with The Globe's Kate Taylor about how she creates her sinuous ceramic works through hand-building, rather than on a wheel, to give her more control over their final form.

3 Suzette Mayr was among the 70 authors shortlisted for The Governor General’s Literary Award this year. Which prestigious literary award did she win last year for her book, The Sleeping Car Porter? a. The National Book Award b. The Giller Prize c. The Atwood Gibson Writer’s Trust Prize d. The RBC Taylor Prize The Giller Prize. Mayr joins fellow non-fiction nominees Iain Reid, Janika Oza, Anuja Varghese, and Kai Thomas on this year’s Governor General’s Literary Award shortlist.

4 David Fincher’s The Killer is the director’s comedy debut, and it’s a critic’s pick this week. Who stars in the film? a. Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Rooney Mara b. Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Arliss Howard c. Tom Holland, Patrick Stewart and Ana de Armas d. Neil Patrick Harris, Aubrey Plaza and Florence Pugh Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Arliss Howard. The film is Fincher’s entry into the surprisingly prolific “contract-kill-goes-wrong” genre and stars Fassbender as the titular contract killer.

5 The Pigeon Tunnel, Errol Morris’s documentary about writer John le Carré (born David Cromwell), debuted on Oct. 20 on Apple TV+. For how many hours, over how many days, did Morris film le Carré for the doc? a. 30 hours over two days b. 75 hours over seven days c. 12 hours in one day d. 20 hours over four days 20 hours over four days. Morris told The Globe’s Johanna Schneller that he loved spending the time with le Carré: “He’s one of the most eloquent people I’ve ever spoken to,” he said. “His love of and gift for language. His deep perversity about so many things. His musician’s ear for accents, dialect, dialogue. Extraordinary man.”

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result

Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week. Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.