2 Who was removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board of directors this week after making comments that were seen as disparaging toward Black and female musicians?

Jann Wenner. The co-founder of Rolling Stone and co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was removed from the hall after an interview to publicize his book, The Masters, was published. When asked why he hadn’t talked with women or Black musicians for his book, Wenner responded: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni [Mitchell] was not a philosopher of rock ‘n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test.”