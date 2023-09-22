Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Debby Friday. The Nigerian-born Canadian’s debut full-length release Good Luck was selected for the $50,000 prize by an 11-member grand jury. The winning album from the now Toronto-based musician is a brooding, audacious work of electronic R&B, techno, and industrial rock, with a woozy alt-pop song (So Hard to Tell) thrown in for good measure, Brad Wheeler writes.
Jann Wenner. The co-founder of Rolling Stone and co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was removed from the hall after an interview to publicize his book, The Masters, was published. When asked why he hadn’t talked with women or Black musicians for his book, Wenner responded: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni [Mitchell] was not a philosopher of rock ‘n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test.”
Heather Reisman. The CEO came out of retirement – after leaving Indigo in August – to help the company weather the all-important Christmas season as the company faces mounting losses and changing consumer sentiment.
American Fiction. The satire about race and personal agency was the winner of this year’s People’s Choice prize. The award is determined through online voting and is frequently considered a harbinger of success at the Academy Awards.
Heart on My Sleeve. The song, created by a U.S. producer who calls himself Ghostwriter, rattled the music industry earlier this year with its convincing performances by fake versions of Drake and the Weeknd. The Grammys have also recently said that the song can’t be submitted for the awards.