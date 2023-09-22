Skip to main content
Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 Which Canadian artist was awarded the 2023 Polaris Music Prize?
a. Feist
b. Debby Friday
c. Alvvays
d. Dan Mangan

Debby Friday. The Nigerian-born Canadian’s debut full-length release Good Luck was selected for the $50,000 prize by an 11-member grand jury. The winning album from the now Toronto-based musician is a brooding, audacious work of electronic R&B, techno, and industrial rock, with a woozy alt-pop song (So Hard to Tell) thrown in for good measure, Brad Wheeler writes.

2 Who was removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board of directors this week after making comments that were seen as disparaging toward Black and female musicians?
a. Russell Brand
b. Jeremy Clarkson
c. Paula Deen
d. Jann Wenner

Jann Wenner. The co-founder of Rolling Stone and co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was removed from the hall after an interview to publicize his book, The Masters, was published. When asked why he hadn’t talked with women or Black musicians for his book, Wenner responded: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni [Mitchell] was not a philosopher of rock ‘n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test.”

3 Which founder came out of retirement to steer the company after the president and four members of the board left it earlier this year?
a. Jack Dorsey
b. Howard Schultz
c. Heather Reisman
d. Robert Iger

Heather Reisman. The CEO came out of retirement – after leaving Indigo in August – to help the company weather the all-important Christmas season as the company faces mounting losses and changing consumer sentiment.

4 What film won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival?
a. The Fabelmans
b. American Fiction
c. American Beauty
d. Solo

American Fiction. The satire about race and personal agency was the winner of this year’s People’s Choice prize. The award is determined through online voting and is frequently considered a harbinger of success at the Academy Awards.

5 Which song led the Junos to introduce new “AI Eligibility” rules that lay out the basics of how artificial intelligence can be used in making songs?
a. Heart on My Sleeve
b. Hotline Bling
c. Save Your Tears
d. I Knew You Were Trouble

Heart on My Sleeve. The song, created by a U.S. producer who calls himself Ghostwriter, rattled the music industry earlier this year with its convincing performances by fake versions of Drake and the Weeknd. The Grammys have also recently said that the song can’t be submitted for the awards.

