Open this photo in gallery: A surplus school at 180 Shaw Street in Toronto's west end was converted into artists' studios and rehearsal spaces by Artscape.Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail

Toronto Artscape Inc. has begun dividing up its assets and operations as it prepares to enter receivership, handing oversight of its community hubs and rental housing space for artists to related non-profits.

Many of Artscape’s facilities are leased, not owned. In a late-Thursday letter to tenants, chief operating officer Kelly Rintoul said that, subject to final negotiations, its management contracts and leases for these sites would be excluded from the receivership process and transferred elsewhere.

A new non-profit, ArtHubs Toronto Inc., will use funding from the City of Toronto and private donors to take over operations at sites including the studio hub Artscape Gibraltar Point on the Toronto Islands; the Regent Park community arts centre, Daniels Spectrum; and the Wychwood Barns facility, which houses events, live-work studios and non-profit groups.

The City of Toronto did not immediately respond to a Globe and Mail query about the amount of the new funding. Artscape said this funding would be working capital for ArtHubs’ first year of operations to ensure services continue, with more details to be announced later.

Artscape is one of Toronto’s most well-known arts organizations. It grew from a provider of affordable studios and apartments for artists in the eighties and nineties to a prominent arts-hub manager and co-developer in the 2010s. But in recent years, Artscape has experienced financial turmoil, accumulating significant debt with its expansion that it struggled to pay. It announced in late August that it expected to hand away its assets.

ArtHubs Toronto lists Artscape chief executive Grace Lee Reynolds, chief operating officer Kelly Rintoul and chief financial officer Martin Seaton as directors. Its headquarters is listed as an office on the city’s waterfront – which is the home of Artscape Daniels Launchpad, the artist-entrepreneurship centre that Artscape listed for sale last summer for $22.5-million.

Artscape told The Globe and Mail that those executives would only serve as directors on an interim basis as it finalizes its succession plan, and that ArtHubs would replace them with a new slate of directors in the coming weeks.

Ms. Rintoul’s letter said that Launchpad and several other Artscape-owned facilities across Toronto, including rental units in buildings such as Triangle Lofts, will be part of the receivership process. Its affordable shared-mortgage units in buildings would be excluded from the receivership, she continued, adding that the new non-profit ArtHubs would support residents there until a new administrator was approved.

Artscape also said that its associated housing non-profit, Artscape Non-Profit Homes Inc., would take over operations of all of Artscape’s rental-housing sites. It already ran Artscape’s social-housing operations at Wychwood Barns and a Queen Street West location, and will now oversee facilities including the Parkdale Arts & Cultural Centre. WoodGreen Community Services is set to oversee management services on behalf of Artscape Non-Profit Homes.

“I was concerned, as a lot of artists were, that it might go to an organization that didn’t have an arts background, so this keeps it in good hands,” said Phil Anderson, the executive director of Gallery 1313, a tenant in the Parkdale Arts & Cultural Centre. “It seems secure and hopeful.”

Condo owners at the Artscape Youngplace converted school building in the city’s west end will vote this week on whether to transition its property management services to ArtHubs. Triangle Lofts’ condo management services will be taken over by Management Professionals Realty Ltd., while the future of residential and community-facility operations at Artscape Weston Common “are under review,” Ms. Rintoul said.

No date has been announced for receivership to officially begin. “We expect to be advised of the relevant court date in the coming days,” Ms. Rintoul’s letter said, adding that her team expects more details sometime in November.