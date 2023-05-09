Open this photo in gallery: Journalist Connie Walker in an undated handout photo.Connie Walker/The Canadian Press

Canadian journalist Connie Walker has won a Peabody Award and the Pulitzer Prize, over the course of just 24 hours.

She won the Pulitzer’s audio reporting award last night and the Peabody’s podcast award this afternoon for the Gimlet Media podcast “Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s,” an investigation into her father’s abuse at a residential school.

Walker, who is from Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan, tracked down priests from St. Michael’s Indian Residential School in Duck Lake, Sask. and spoke with survivors, including her aunts and uncles, about what happened decades ago.

The Pulitzer citation describes the podcast as “a personal search for answers expertly blended with rigorous investigative reporting.”

Walker, a former CBC journalist, says that while the podcast started with the personal, it expanded into a much larger story about residential school survivors and the legacy of intergenerational trauma.

She says she hopes more people listen to the survivors’ stories as a result of the awards.