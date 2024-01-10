Open this photo in gallery: A 'major technical equipment failure' impacted CBC's radio service across the country on Wednesday morning.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

CBC says its radio services are now fully restored after a “major” technical equipment failure affected programming across the country.

The public broadcaster says the problem with its ability to produce and broadcast radio content started early this morning, but was resolved in the afternoon.

A CBC spokesperson says “a major server failure” caused the issue.

CBC listeners were met with radio silence in some parts of the country, while others noticed that their local stations were airing broadcasts from other regions.

People were still able to listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.

The spokesperson says CBC appreciates its listeners’ patience as the broadcaster worked to resolve the issue.