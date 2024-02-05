Open this photo in gallery: Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.

The Quebecois vocal powerhouse walked onto the stage as her ballad “The Power of Love” played during the final minutes of the broadcast.

It marked one of her few public appearances since she announced a little more than a year ago that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Dion earned a standing ovation from the audience while Swift was shown singing along to the lyric of Dion’s well-known hit.

A moment later, Swift headed to the stage to collect her Grammy for “Midnights.”

The win also marked a victory for Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard Serban Ghenea, who was thanked by Swift but was not present on the Grammys stage. This marks the 20th Grammy win for the engineer/mixer.