Open this photo in gallery: Devery Jacobs on the red carpet for the movie Backspot at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Sept. 8, 2023.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

“Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs is among those slated to receive special honours at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says Jacobs, who is from Kahnawake Mohawk Territory and stars in the FX show about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, will be presented with the Radius Award for using her platform “to advocate for Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ rights.”

The award recognizes Canadian artists whose work is leaving “a resounding global impact,” and is also going to Toronto’s Lamar Johnson, who received an Emmy nomination for his role on HBO/Crave’s “The Last of Us” and won a Screen Award last year for his leading film role in “Brother.”

The Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism will go to Paul Workman, who spent 33 years as a foreign correspondent for CBC and CTV.

The inaugural Sustainable Production Award, which recognizes a production that “has had a measurable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and/or innovations in circularity,” will go to “Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope,” produced by Science North.

The special awards will be handed out at a series of events known as Canadian Screen Week, starting May 26 and culminating in a televised gala May 31.

Previously announced special honourees include late Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby and veteran reality TV producer John Brunton for the Tribute Award, actor Tonya Williams for the Changemaker Award and morning show host Marilyn Denis, who will get the Lifetime Achievement Award.