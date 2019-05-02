 Skip to main content

Arts Singer Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner get married in surprise Las Vegas wedding

LAS VEGAS
The Associated Press
Joe Jonas was already having a big night: reuniting with his brothers for their band’s first performance at an awards show in a decade and announcing their upcoming tour.

But his night became even more memorable when, in a Game of Thrones-like twist, the 29-year-old heartthrob married actress Sophie Turner in a surprise ceremony Wednesday in Las Vegas.

After the Billboard Music Awards, the couple and some of music’s biggest stars went to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their much-anticipated wedding. Turner’s publicist confirmed the nuptials.

The 23-year-old bride walked down the aisle as country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, Speechless. Diplo, a DJ, livestreamed part of the ceremony on Instagram, including the couple reciting their vows.

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health, forever and ever.”

After they were pronounced husband and wife, Jonas and Turner posed on a pink Cadillac.

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as his groomsmen. Their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa, also attended the wedding. Notably absent from the ceremony was Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams. Turner had previously said Williams would be a maid of honour in her wedding.

It is unclear if the couple is still planning a summer wedding in France Jonas had talked about previously.

They started dating in November 2016 and Jonas proposed to Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO drama series, in October 2017.

Their Las Vegas wedding was in stark contrast to Nick Jonas and Chopra’s December nuptials, which featured three days of festivities in India.

