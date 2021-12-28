Joe Rogan, shown in Las Vegas earlier this month, suggested on his podcast that his unvaccinated status was a factor in the cancellation of his scheduled appearance at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A scheduled appearance next year by Joe Rogan at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena has been scrapped. The contentious American comedian and podcasting superstar alluded to the cancellation on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, suggesting that his unvaccinated status was an issue.

“I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that sold out in Vancouver, I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said on Dec. 24. “I don’t think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated, I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I can go.”

Rogan is an outspoken opponent of vaccine mandates. This September, he said he had contracted COVID-19, which was treated with monoclonal antibodies and a battery of unproven remedies including antibiotics, a vitamin drip and Ivermectin, a deworming veterinary drug that is sometimes prescribed to people for head lice.

The previously postponed appearance was set for April 20, 2022. The live event’s title, “4/20,″ is an insider’s reference to marijuana. Why the show went up in smoke is not immediately clear.

According to information posted on the Rogers Arena website, “all guests, employees and event staff are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination” before entry to the concert venue and home to the Vancouver Canucks. That restriction on its own would not seem to preclude Rogan from performing.

Rogers Arena did not respond to questions by press time, but the owner of another Vancouver live event venue spoke on the subject to The Globe and Mail.

“Technically, if staff do not interact directly with the general public, they are not required to be vaccinated,” said Mo Tarmohamed, who runs the Rickshaw Theatre. “Similarly, if a performer doesn’t directly interact with audience members, they aren’t required to be vaccinated.”

As for Rogan’s insinuation that he wouldn’t be allowed into Canada, unvaccinated visitors from the United States are not currently banned from crossing the border. Neither would Rogan be prevented from returning to the U.S. The federal government requires only non-citizens coming by air to be fully vaccinated.

It’s more likely the reason for the scuttled show is financial. In response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, a recent B.C. health order limited capacity at venues with more than 1,000 people to 50 per cent. Such a restriction might make an arena show economically unfeasible, and Rogan did mention the half-capacity issue when he spoke about the Vancouver date.

His event’s promoter, Live Nation Canada, released a statement to The Globe: “We are aware of the latest capacity regulations British Columbia has set in place beginning December 20. Ticket purchasers of impacted events will be contacted directly via email with updates on what this means for their show(s). We appreciate your understanding during this time.”

Earlier this month, B.C.-bred rocker Bryan Adams cancelled his New Year’s Eve homecoming celebration at Rogers Arena, citing the province’s attendance limits.

The cancellation of Rogan’s springtime appearance will not bankrupt the comedian. In May, 2020, he agreed to an exclusive US$100-million licensing deal with Spotify. He is the streaming service’s most popular podcaster and, perhaps, its most controversial.

On April 23, 2021, Rogan told his listeners that healthy young people need not get a COVID-19 vaccine. After the comments went viral, American infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and others condemned the podcaster for spreading dangerous misinformation. A week later, Rogan clarified his statements.

“I’m not an anti-vax person,” he said, speaking to comedian Andrew Santino. “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ‘em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

