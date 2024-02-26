Open this photo in gallery: This week, The Globe is embarking on a tale of 'what ifs' and is asking readers to vote on who they'd pick for a 2024 version of We Are the World.Illustration by photo illustration by the globe and mail

The year is 1985, and 46 of the world’s biggest stars in music are packed into a Los Angeles studio. It’s 11:30 p.m., and they only have one night to record We Are the World, the charity song written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

If you’re of a certain age, you already know how this turns out. We Are the World was a bona fide hit, selling 800,000 copies in just three days and topping Billboard’s Hot 100 for four weeks. It later won song and record of the year at the Grammys. Since it was released in 1985, the song has raised more than $80-million in humanitarian aid.

Inspired by Band Aid’s charity song Do they Know it’s Christmas?, which featured British and Irish artists, American singer and civil-rights activist Harry Belafonte started thinking an American version was in order. Canada’s own charity song, Tears are Not Enough, featuring Bruce Cockburn, Bryan Adams and Anne Murray, was released just months after We Are the World.

A recent Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop chronicles the frantic weeks planning the We Are the World recording session: flipping through Rolodexes, calling in favours, attempting to fit conflicting schedules together like a game of Tetris. In the end, they settled on recording the night of the American Music Awards, when the who’s who of the music industry – including Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and Cyndi Lauper – would already be in Los Angeles.

As Ritchie says in the documentary, it’s hard to believe this kind of record could be made in 2024. Imagine the jockeying for the solos, the insistence to record remotely, the likelihood someone would leak clips on Instagram.

But it’s fun to imagine which artists would be asked to participate, and who would show up. Who would be the Huey Lewis of 2024, the young performer who can’t believe they’re amongst the greats? Or the Belafonte, the galvanizing force behind the song?

This week we’re asking readers to vote for who they would pick for a 2024 version of We Are the World. Each day we’ll have a different category of 20 musicians, and readers will be able to pick up to four people in the poll. The four musicians with the top votes overall will make it to the final group.

For the first day of voting, we’re pitting the legends against one another. They have 168 Grammys between them all.

Our roster includes many We Are the World OGs, such as Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross. But being a legacy act doesn’t mean an automatic vote when you’re up against icons such as Celine Dion and Paul McCartney. Who will make it to the final band? Pick your musicians in the poll below.

Editor’s note: Yes, we know you won’t necessarily agree with our selections, but choices had to be made. Who do you think we’re missing? Make your passionate and respectful case in the comment section below.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.