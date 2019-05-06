 Skip to main content

Books Globe Book Club: Ask Barbara Gowdy and Margaret Atwood your questions on The White Bone

Judith Pereira
Barbara Gowdy and Margaret Atwood both feature strong female characters in their books. If you have a question for them on how they portray women in society, or on other themes in Gowdy’s novel The White Bone – Margaret Atwood’s pick for the first Globe Book Club for subscribers – please post them in the Comments here. We’ll gather a selection of your questions and publish the authors’ responses soon. You can also send your questions to bookclub@globeandmail.com. On May 24, Margaret Atwood and Barbara Gowdy will appear in conversation at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto at a free event for subscribers.

For the latest on the Globe Book Club, go to tgam.ca/bookclub and sign up for our weekly Books newsletter.

