The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Nov. 28, 2020

Hardcover Fiction: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|-
|2
|Rhythm of War
|Brandon Sanderson
|Tor
|$44.99
|-
|-
|3
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|3
|6
|4
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Little Brown & Company
|$37.00
|1
|1
|5
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|2
|6
|6
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|5
|5
|7
|All That Glitters
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|-
|-
|8
|Daylight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$37.00
|-
|-
|9
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child and Andrew Child
|Delacorte
|$28.99
|4
|4
|10
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|10
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|-
|2
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|-
|3
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|1
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|2
|5
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|8
|6
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|6
|7
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|4
|8
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|5
|9
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|9
|10
|Dolly Parton, Songteller
|Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann
|Chronicle
|$70.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Night Fire
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|3
|Spy
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|4
|The Wife Between Us
|Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|3
|5
|Criss Cross
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|6
|The Last Widow
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow & Co.
|$12.99
|-
|7
|The Institute
|Stephen King
|Gallery Books
|$26.99
|10
|8
|Elevator Pitch
|Linwood Barclay
|Seal
|$12.99
|6
|9
|The Museum of Desire
|Jonathan Kellerman
|Ballantine
|$12.99
|8
|10
|Christmas Shopaholic
|Sophie Kinsella
|Dial
|$24.00
|9
Canadian Fiction: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|1
|3
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|3
|4
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|7
|5
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|6
|6
|Elevator Pitch
|Linwood Barclay
|Seal
|$12.99
|5
|7
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|4
|8
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|2
|9
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|8
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|1
|2
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|2
|3
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|4
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|3
|5
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|5
|6
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|8
|7
|Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume II
|McKenzie, Bob; Lang, Jim
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|7
|8
|You Are Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|9
|9
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|10
|Scotty
|Ken Dryden
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|10
Juvenile: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|1
|2
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|3
|3
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|4
|4
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|5
|5
|Keeper of the List Cities: Unlocked
|Shannon Messanger
|Aladdin
|$29.99
|-
|6
|The Couch Potato
|Jory John and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|6
|7
|The One?!
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|2
|8
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|9
|9
|A Bunch of Munsch!
|Jay Odjick, Michael Martchencko and Robert Munsch
|North Wind
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Elf
|Kim Smith
|Quirk
|$19.99
|8
Self-Improvement: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|2
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|5
|3
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|7
|4
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|5
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the Air
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|2
|6
|The 48 Laws of Poiwer
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|-
|7
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|8
|Didn't See That Coming
|Rachel Hollis
|Dey Street
|$25.00
|6
|9
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|-
|10
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Age is Just a Number
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|-
Romance/Erotica: November 28, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$35.00
|2
|A Christmas Message
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|3
|Wyoming True
|Diana Palmer
|HQN
|$12.99
|4
|In a Holidaze
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery
|$22.00
|5
|Two Kisses for Christmas
|Sheila Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.50
|6
|The Liar
|Nora Roberts
|Berkley
|$10.99
|7
|The Gift of Love
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|8
|The Angel Tree
|Lucinda Riley
|PAN
|$19.99
|9
|One More Christmas
|Sarah Morgan
|HQN
|$22.99
|10
|A Wedding in December
|Sarah Morgan
|HQN
|$12.99