Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Nov. 28, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00--
2Rhythm of WarBrandon SandersonTor$44.99--
3A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0036
4The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$37.0011
5Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.9926
6The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0055
7All That GlittersDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99--
8DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.00--
9The SentinelLee Child and Andrew ChildDelacorte$28.9944
10How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95101

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00-
2No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.99-
3Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.991
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.002
5Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.008
6Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.006
7BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.994
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.005
9UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.009
10Dolly Parton, SongtellerDolly Parton and Robert K. OermannChronicle$70.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Night FireMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.991
2The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.99-
3SpyDanielle SteelDell$11.992
4The Wife Between UsGreer Hendricks and Sarah PekkanenSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.993
5Criss CrossJames PattersonGrand Central$12.994
6The Last WidowKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow & Co.$12.99-
7The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.9910
8Elevator PitchLinwood BarclaySeal$12.996
9The Museum of DesireJonathan KellermanBallantine$12.998
10Christmas ShopaholicSophie KinsellaDial$24.009

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00-
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.951
3The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.993
4Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.997
5All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.996
6Elevator PitchLinwood BarclaySeal$12.995
7The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.994
8DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.952
9The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.998
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.991
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.002
3Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.004
4BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.993
5The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.005
6War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.008
7Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume IIMcKenzie, Bob; Lang, JimSimon & Schuster$34.997
8You Are AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$22.009
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
10ScottyKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$22.0010

(Return to top)


Juvenile: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.993
3Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
4The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.995
5Keeper of the List Cities: UnlockedShannon MessangerAladdin$29.99-
6The Couch PotatoJory John and Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$23.996
7The One?!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.992
8I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.999
9A Bunch of Munsch!Jay Odjick, Michael Martchencko and Robert MunschNorth Wind$24.99-
10ElfKim SmithQuirk$19.998

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
2Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.005
3Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.007
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the AirAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.952
6The 48 Laws of PoiwerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-
7The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
8Didn't See That ComingRachel HollisDey Street$25.006
9Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
10Chicken Soup for the Soul: Age is Just a NumberAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.95-

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: November 28, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central$35.00
2A Christmas MessageDebbie MacomberMira$12.99
3Wyoming TrueDiana PalmerHQN$12.99
4In a HolidazeChristina LaurenGallery$22.00
5Two Kisses for ChristmasSheila RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.50
6The LiarNora RobertsBerkley$10.99
7The Gift of LoveDebbie MacomberMira$12.99
8The Angel TreeLucinda RileyPAN$19.99
9One More ChristmasSarah MorganHQN$22.99
10A Wedding in DecemberSarah MorganHQN$12.99

(Return to top)


