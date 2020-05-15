 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Move fast and get me Mandy Patinkin: How TIFF embraced digital innovation after closing its Lightbox doors

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Rosie O'Donnell in 1992 baseball classic, A League of Their Own.

Everett Collection

What is a movie theatre to do in a movie theatre-less world? For some shuttered Canadian cinemas, the answer to such an existential question has been to swap a brick-and-mortar reality for a virtual one. Major chains like Cineplex have redirected customers to online stores, art-houses have partnered with indie distributors to offer virtual screening rooms, and some mom-and-pop operations are offering takeout snacks to offset huge losses.

For the Toronto International Film Festival and its year-round Lightbox multiplex, the temporary solution can also be found online – though with a twist emblematic of TIFF’s balance between independent art and Hollywood comfort. Launched less than two weeks after it closed its Lightbox doors due to COVID-19, TIFF’s Stay-at-Home Cinema series has been combining the forces of the organization’s programming team with its industry connections and recent partnership with Canadian streaming service Crave.

For more than 20 evenings now, TIFF programmers have been hosting online conversations with actors and filmmakers on Instagram, which precede the “screening” of a film on Crave – the idea being that audiences stuck at home can start the movie at the same time, sharing commentary with fellow cinephiles and experts over TIFF’s social-media channels.

Story continues below advertisement

The series kicked off March 27 with The Princess Bride, director Rob Reiner’s beloved fantasy that had its world premiere at TIFF in 1987. TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey spoke with star Mandy Patinkin about the film’s legacy, before viewers were invited to stream the movie on Crave and continue the conversation online. Since then, everyone from Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise) to Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice) to Kristin Wiig (Bridesmaids) to Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) have participated.

Open this photo in gallery

Dev Patel, left, and Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire, the People's Choice Award winner at TIFF.

Ishika Mohan/Fox Searchlight via AP

“It’s about producing an experience of comfort,” says Bailey, who will talk with actress Geena Davis about her 1992 baseball classic A League of Their Own May 19. “We’re all stressed out, and it’s a tough time for everybody. This is a way to bring something familiar back into our lives, and keep connected to our audience.”

“When we closed the building, it was a question of, ‘Oh god, what do we do now, and what do we do really well?’" adds Joana Vicente, TIFF’s executive director and co-head. “We curate films and give them context, so let’s keep doing what makes TIFF what it is.”

While the series’ mix has leaned toward Hollywood – and is dependent on Crave’s rights catalogue – there has been a commitment to Canadian (Firecrackers, Away from Her, Anthropocene, The Twentieth Century) and international (Pan’s Labyrinth, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) titles.

Open this photo in gallery

Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Awkwafina (Nora Lum) in Crazy Rich Asians.

Sanja Bucko

“We want to make sure the lineup reflects who we are and our commitment to new voices, so we try to strike a balance,” says Bailey.

The program has boosted TIFF’s online presence and social-media impressions, with the conversations each earning around 5,000 live viewers, and some netting upwards of 16,000 once they are archived online. It is harder to tell if the series has delivered a boost to Crave’s viewership – “We don’t have hard numbers from Crave because they’re doing lots of different things to amplify their films,” says Bailey – but #TIFFAtHome has regularly cleared the trending bar on Twitter Canada.

While Stay-at-Home Cinema isn’t a revenue-generator, its relatively quick launch has helped TIFF drill down on its digital strategy, which will be a critical part of its annual festival, still set for September.

Story continues below advertisement

“In a way, we’ve made more progress on our digital strategy in the past eight weeks than we have in years just because we’ve been forced to think that way and prioritize that,” says Vicente. “We’re obviously thinking about what kind of festival we can have – it’s less our decision than it is about what the restrictions are around what we can do. But we definitely feel that the festival will have a strong digital component.”

More details on what the 45th edition of TIFF might look like will be announced in mid-June. Until then, there is a sense that the COVID-19 crisis has helped the non-profit face challenges that were inevitable, pandemic or not.

“One silver lining of this whole crisis is that ... necessity is the mother of invention,” says Vicente. “We need to solve challenges and make decisions quickly, and I think we’ve made a lot of progress. The organization was a bit siloed, and certain things have been done one way for a long time. This shook things up. For Cameron and me, it’s an opportunity to define what our organization is going to look like.”

TIFF’s Stay-at-Home Cinema series continues May 16 with Crazy Rich Asians and May 19 with A League of Their Own (tiff.net)

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies