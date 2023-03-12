The complete list of winners for the 95th Academy Awards.
Actress In A Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once (winner)
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once (winner)
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley (winner)
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins
Full list of nominees
Best Picture
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – James Cameron And Jon Landau, Producers
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin And Martin Mcdonagh, Producers
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick Mccormick And Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert And Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg And Tony Kushner, Producers
- Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan And Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher Mcquarrie, David Ellison And Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle Of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff And Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner And Frances McDormand, Producers
Actress In A Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor In A Leading Role
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Costume Design
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
Directing
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
- Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
- A House Made Of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris
Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure A Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
- Stranger At The Gate – Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones
Film Editing
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
- Tár – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
International Feature Film
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Germany
- Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
- Close – Belgium
- Eo – Poland
- The Quiet Girl – Ireland
Makeup And Hairstyling
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Annemarie Bradley
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Music (Original Song)
- Applause – From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand – From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop
- Lift Me Up – From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler
- Naatu Naatu – From Rrr; Music By M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose
- This Is A Life – From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne
Production Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Short Film (Animated)
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Charlie Mackesy And Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis And Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez And Bruno Caetano
- My Year Of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir And Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon
Short Film (Live Action)
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley And Ross White
- Ivalu – Anders Walter And Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher And Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten And Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor
Visual Effects
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Written By Rian Johnson
- Living – Written By Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks
- Women Talking – Screenplay By Sarah Polley
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Written By Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár – Written By Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness – Written By Ruben Östlund